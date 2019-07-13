Designs for 3 new bridges in Mumbai unveiled

The sky, swords and shunya [zero] will be represented along the upcoming Metro-2B (DN Nagar to Mandale) corridor. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has finalised designs inspired by these elements for three cable-stayed bridges. The designs were unveiled by chief minister Devendra Fadnavis in an authority meeting earlier this week.

RA Rajeev, metropolitan commissioner, MMRDA, said, “We wanted to make aesthetics an important part of the massive infrastructure we are building in the region. These iconic structures will add to the beauty of the city.”

On the upcoming route, the Vakola nullah bridge (80m and towards Kurla) will have a digital zero element, as a dedication to the Indian invention by mathematician Aryabhata. The bridge near Kalanagar will have two swords inspired by the Bhawani sword of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. This bridge, at the entry of the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), will be 73m in length.

For the Mithi River bridge, which will be 120m, the authority is looking at a semi-circular structure representing the sky. Earlier, the authority was also mulling representing the five elements of nature.

Deep Dey, director (projects), Designfakt India Pvt Ltd, an architect who designed these bridges, said, “There is no structure dedicated to zero, although it is our biggest invention. Plus, Mumbai is also the financial capital of India. We designed it as a digital zero to give it a modern feel.” On the BKC bridge, Dey said, “We wanted a dedication to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, but we did not want any sculptures. The two swords are placed in such a way that people will get different views from different angles.”

A senior official from MMRDA said the designs will add around ₹120 crore to the cost. The official also said a major reason behind the idea of cable-stayed bridges was to not build piers that will destroy the mangroves underneath in some sections.

Metro-2B is a 23.5-km corridor costing ₹10,986 crore. The MMRDA is currently undertaking civil works for the project and has incurred a cost of ₹196 crore on the corridor till the end of March.

