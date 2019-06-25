IT engineer in Mumbai poisons mother, kills himself ; suicide note found on laptop

An IT engineer, who poisoned his mother and killed himself in Mira Road last week, was upset that he did not get a promised job abroad, according to the police.

The 42-year-old Venkateshwar Iyer poisoned his 75-year-old mother, Meenakshi, and then killed himself by consuming the same poison in their rented apartment on Mira Road on Friday. Their bodies were discovered on Sunday, after the neighbours complained to the flat owner of a foul smell emanating from the house.

The police found a suicide note on the man’s laptop blaming nobody for the act. An accidental death report (ADR) has been registered at the Mira Road police station.

Iyer and his mother had been staying on the seventh floor in the building since July 2017. In April this year, their lease expired, said police. However, Iyer asked his landlord, Devdutt Dukhande, for an extension of three months.

“Iyer earlier worked at a reputed software company in the city. He recently lost his job and hadn’t paid rent for the last three months. However, he got an extension from his landlord, claiming that there was a lucrative job offer abroad in the offing,” said senior police inspector Shekhar Dhombe of Mira Road police station.

“On Sunday, when other residents in the building noticed a foul smell, they alerted the landlord. He [Dukhande] tried to open the door with a duplicate key but found that the door was latched from the inside. He then informed us and we broke down the door,” said Dhombe.

According to police, Iyer was upset that he did not get a promised job abroad.

“We are awaiting the post mortem reports. We informed their relatives in Kerala who claimed their bodies on Monday,” said Dhombe.

First Published: Jun 25, 2019 11:19 IST