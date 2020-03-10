e-paper
Kingpin of counterfeit currency racket arrested from Chennai

mumbai Updated: Mar 10, 2020 23:39 IST
Manish K Pathak
In a bid to crack down on the international syndicate that prints superior quality fake currency notes and distributes it in Mumbai and other cities across the country, a team from Mumbai crime branch’s unit 4 raided a manufacturing unit in Tamil Nadu, on Monday. They seized counterfeit currency worth ₹7.55 lakh and arrested the 45-year-old mastermind of the racket identified as Sarvanan Waniar.

Shahji Umap, deputy commissioner of police (crime branch) said, “A police team will produce Waniar before a local court in Chennai for transit remand, and he will be brought to Mumbai for further investigations.”

On March 3, unit 4 of the crime branch had arrested an accused Bhaskar Natar, 43, from Sion and recovered ₹1.28 lakh worth fake currency in denominations of ₹2,000 and ₹500 notes, said Umap. Natar later confessed that he brought the fake currency from Tamil Nadu. He visited Mumbai to appear in court regarding a previous case where he was arrested for a robbery attempt and house tress-pass by Antop Hill police in 2011, said officer.

“Natar gave us Waniar’s address, and with the help of local police Patil and his team managed to bust the manufacturing unit in Ambur taluka, in Tamil Nadu, on Monday. We seized counterfeit notes of various denominations worth ₹7.55 lakh, printing machine, papers and scanner and other things used in printing fake currency. Waniar was taken into custody, said Umap.

