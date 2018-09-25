Maharashtra issues guidelines for scrapping sonography machines

The state government has come up with guidelines for scrapping of sonography machines, which are being misused for unethical and criminal practice of sex selection. It has formed district-level committees that will decide on applications related to disposing of the machines.

The sonography centres will have to submit all details of sonography machines and the process of destroying them will have to be video-recorded. In case a sonography centre wants to use any of its parts, then they have to take permission from the committee by filing an affidavit saying that they will not be misused.

“Currently, there is no guideline for scrapping sonography machines. At the same time, there are chances that the out-of-order sonography machines can be misused for sex determination. Considering this, the state public health department decided to issue the guidelines. We want to end all the possibilities for illegal use of the machines,” Dr Sanjeev Kamble, director, Directorate of Health Services.

The government resolution (GR), issued by public health department, states that there will be a five-member committee, headed by the medical health officer, in each district. The committees will comprise an expert, assistant director, a representative from the municipal corporation concerned or Maharashtra Pollution Control Board and the owner of sonography centre.

The sonography centres, which want to scrap the machines, will have to carry them before the committee. They have to take permission from an authorised district officer for transportation of the machines, says the GR.

The owners will have to destroy machines on their own. They have to follow the guidelines related to e-waste management and environment protection, said an official from public health department.

Sonography centres will have to submit details of their machines.

First Published: Sep 25, 2018 05:35 IST