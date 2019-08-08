Malavika’s Mumbaistan: Of Talking Women

mumbai

Word comes in that Samyukta Nair hosted an evening with her close friend Sonam Kapoor in London this week as part of the Jamavar Women’s Club. As is known, Nair, along with her father Dinesh Nair of The Leela Hotels, had established the Mayfair eatery to showcase their love for the regional dishes of India’s northern and southern states, as well as recipes passed down from the matriarch of the Nair family, after whom the hotel chain had been named. “The Women’s Club is a series of intimate dinners held over the summer in the lower ground floor of the restaurant, where we gather like-minded women who have the opportunity to hear an inspiration speaker and share stories of successes, failures and everything in between,” said Nair, when we spoke yesterday. “Sonam was incredibly kind to be part of the line-up this year and we were thrilled with the response to the session.” Besides Kapoor, this year’s series, the third since its inception, includes author and BAFTA Award winning presenter of Newsnight, Kirsty Wark, and the British three-time World Champion and Paralympic swimmer who won gold in Beijing 2008, Liz Johnson. “Guests are welcomed with a glass of champagne and canapés that reflect their Indian legacy such as Chandni Chowk ki aloo tikki, gosht galouti and jheenga lahsuni. Then, over a three-course meal by chef Suresh Mohan, they are served his signature dishes such as tellicherry pepper and garlic soft shell crab, kofta dil kush and murgh aloo served with Jamavar dal, saag mutter, basmati rice and mixed breads,” said Nair. Incidentally, the Club was conceived as an antidote to the infamous iconic ‘boy’s clubs’ of Mayfair: although men are welcome to attend, they are only allowed in as guests of female ticket holders.

Wedding Belles

So, our filmy jasoos swears there’s going to be a spate of weddings in Bollywood next year. “The svelte divorcee and her hunky actor BF are definitely on,” he says, “She is keen to settle down and get the media and paps off their backs. So that’s definitely on,” he says , adding, “As for the successful actor and his non-industry, long-time GF, though it will be suicidal for his career, since he is one of the few bachelor stars left and much of his public adulation is predicated on his singlehood, much against his parents’ wishes, he is going ahead with matrimony as his partner’s insecurities mount with every passing day and her parents have given him an ultimatum that either they get married next year or the relationship is off.” But, it is the third couple that had our ears pricked. According to the jasoos, the couple du jour, both A-list stars hailing from distinguished filmy families, who are very much in love, despite their age gap, are also making plans to tie the knot next year. “This time, it’s the boy’s parents who are insisting he settle down, having emerged from what they feel are a couple of disastrous relationships with unsuitable partners, the fact that he’s finally found someone who is appropriate by their standards, has prompted them to make their wishes amply clear to their son. And for once, he is prepared to take their advice on board.” So, shall we expect band baaja and baarat all over again?

“All three will take place in 2020 and as far as the grapevine goes, are being planned as destination weddings,” he informs.

Tweet Talk

“Whenever I have to make plans to meet @kunalkamra88 - I always pick a date when he has a show. You know, coz I’m sure he’ll be free that day.”

-Funny man Tanmay Bhatt on the recent phenomenon of his fellow comedian’s constantly cancelled shows

Two G Or Not Two G

Gaggan Anand

While the news came as a shock to epicures in India and around the world, foodie circles had for long been hearing about the disagreements simmering between the star chef Gaggan Anand (rated World Number 4) and his Indian partners in Bangkok. Last month, Gaggan had taken to social media to announce his abrupt resignation from his eponymous restaurant which received two Michelin stars and rose up to number four in the world, in it’s nine-year career, thanks to his maverick brilliance. And his fans had been aware that the maestro was planning to shut shop next year and move to Japan for a new innings. However, due to the new developments, word comes in that his Japan plans have been put on hold and Gaggan has already signed a lease at a new location in Bangkok, which he will move to along with his current team and open doors as early as October this year. But to fulfil contractual obligations, we hear that the master chef will continue to cook at the existing venue which bears his name, for the next two weeks. And, August 24th has been decided as the last date for the restaurant. “I am only 25% shareholder of Gaggan, but I own it in my heart and brain and name 250%,” shared the chef in a heartfelt message on Wednesday, conveying his new plans. Meanwhile, even as a complicated legal ensues, we notice the chef has changed his social media handles to respell his name as “Gagan Anand” with one G, as it had been in his original spelling, perhaps to distance himself from the award-winning phenomenal restaurant that he had spent his prodigious talent and the better part of his youth establishing.

