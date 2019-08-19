Man threatens to shoot bank agents, held

mumbai

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 00:18 IST

A 52-year-old man, who faltered on returning a loan he took from a private bank, was arrested after he allegedly threatened to shoot the bank’s recovery agents with his licensed pistol when they went to his apartment in Yari Road area on Saturday.

Versova police identified the accused as Rana Bhatia, a businessman by profession and also a film director.

In December 2016, Bhatia took a business loan of ₹3 lakh from a private bank and was paying its equated monthly instalments (EMI) of ₹10,500. He had paid ₹2,40,000 in EMI to the bank but had not paid his EMI for the last three months, the police said.

On August 7, one of the bank’s recovery agents went to Bhatia’s house but he requested them to come a week later.

On Saturday afternoon, two recovery agents from the bank went to Bhatia’s residence and asked him to pay the EMI.

Upon hearing this, Bhatia allegedly went to his bedroom and got his pistol. Threatening to shoot the agents, Bhatia started loading the gun with bullets. The terrorised agents ran out of his apartment and lodged a police complaint against him the next day. The police registered a first information report (FIR) and Bhatia was arrested under section 506 (2) (criminal intimidation) and 504 (intentional insult). He was remanded in judicial custody by a magistrate court.

Bhatia’s pistol, which the police said was issued to him in Uttar Pradesh, has been seized.

