Maria Susairaj booked for cheating

Maria Susairaj, an actor who served a three-year sentence for murder of TV executive Neeraj Grover, has now been booked with nine others for cheating businessmen, contractors and others of crores of rupees, said police.

“The accused used to lure people by promising business loan at rates lower than that of banks. They used to take away the token money, but never give the loan amount,” said senior police inspector Pradeep Sharma.

The racket came to light after a Thane-based builder approached the police, claiming he was promised a loan of Rs30 crore, but was cheated of Rs3 crore instead. The 51-year-old businessman had paid the money through cash, cheques and transferred money through RTGS in the past two years.

The Thane anti-extortion cell arrested Paromita alias Paromita alias Parumita Chakravarty alias Banerjee alias Andria Asim Banerjee alias Parimita Buddhadev Bhattacharya, 32, Hendry Nicolas Fernandez, 54, Sneha alias Anita Sudhir Vedhpathak alias Deshpande, 51, and Milind Raghunath Kadam, 51.

Susairaj, a private bank employee and a man from Gujarat are absconding. The others are to be identified.

Sharma said, “Susairaj met Paromita in Mumbai jail and hatched a plan to cheat people”.

Paromita is a history-sheeter and was arrested for cheating.

A police officer from Thane commissionerate said, “The accused targeted posh societies, with Paromita posing as a rich woman who could lend Rs30-40 crore.”