Most cases of murder with rape recorded in Maharashtra: Data

mumbai

Updated: Oct 01, 2020 00:18 IST

Maharashtra recorded the maximum number of crimes committed after Uttar Pradesh in 2019. Shockingly, the state has also recorded a maximum number of murders with rape or gangrape in the country, leaving behind states like Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh (UP), reveals the data released by National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

The bureau has released data on Crimes in India in 2019 involving crime statistics from 29 states and seven union territories of India and 19 metropolitan cities having more than 20 lakh population.

Maharashtra had recorded 5,09,433 crimes in 2019 and it was also at number two in the year 2018.

As per the government data, the state recorded 47 cases of murder with rape and gangrape in 2019, followed by Madhya Pradesh (37), Uttar Pradesh (34), Assam (26), Karnataka (23) and Telangana (20).

The states of UP and Maharashtra, followed by Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh have recorded the maximum number of crimes. However, as far as the overall worst crime rate (crime incidence per one lakh of population) is concerned, Maharashtra remained in the sixth position with the crime rate of (415.8). Kerala topped the chart with a rate of 1287.7 followed by Gujarat (631.6), Tamil Nadu (600.3), Haryana (577.4) and Madhya Pradesh (478.9).

Maharashtra, which is also the most populous state after Uttar Pradesh, ranked third in recording maximum violent crimes or bodily offences (44,074) after Uttar Pradesh (55,519) and Bihar (45,004). The state stood third in recording maximum cases of murder (2142) in 2019 following U.P. and Bihar that registered 3806 and 3138 murder cases, respectively.

Maximum cases of kidnapping and abduction were also reported in Maharashtra (11,755) after Uttar Pradesh (16,590).

The state also ranked second in recording maximum cases (12,328) of causing death by negligence after UP, which recorded 21,927 cases.

Maharashtra has also recorded a maximum number of abetment of suicide cases (1,308), followed by Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana.

The state topped the list of states with maximum cases of human trafficking. The state recorded 226 such crimes under section 370 (offence involving imports, exports, buying, selling or disposing of any person as a slave, or accepting, receiving or detaining against the will of any person as a slave) of the Indian Penal Code.