Mumbai records maximum crime against senior citizens: NCRB

Mumbai records maximum crime against senior citizens: NCRB

mumbai Updated: Oct 01, 2020 00:16 IST
Vijay Kumar Yadav
Vijay Kumar Yadav
         

Mumbai has recorded the maximum number of crimes committed against senior citizens, reveals NCRB data. The city has been on top of the list in recording maximum crimes against senior citizens since 2017.

As per the latest statistics the maximum city recorded 1,231 crimes against senior citizens in 2019 followed by Delhi (1,076), Ahmedabad (794) and Chennai (552). However, the maximum crime against senior citizens recorded by Mumbai was not of the bodily offence or personal safety, but they were more of property offences. Most of these crimes were cheating, forgery and frauds. In 2019 the city registered 488 such cases Delhi (119) and Hyderabad (100).

“One major possible reason behind this trend could be online cheating in which fraudsters target senior citizens as they are the most vulnerable group in society and are more prone to online cheating,” said a senior police officer from Mumbai police.

Mumbai’s disposal of pendency percentage is also worst after Patna, Kolkata and Chennai.

Not just Mumbai, if compared states for recording maximum crimes against senior citizens then Maharashtra also ranks first in the country, followed by Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Andhra, the data shows.

