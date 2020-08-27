e-paper
Mumbai News / Mumbaiites may now book auto rentals on Uber

Mumbaiites may now book auto rentals on Uber

mumbai Updated: Aug 27, 2020 00:45 IST
Users of mobile application based cab aggregator Uber will now be able to book autorickshaws for up to eight hours in the city.

Uber has now launched autorickshaw rentals services in Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, Delhi NCR, Hyderabad and Chennai.

A rider will be able to book the auto for up to eight hours with different price ranges according to time and distance, such as for the first 10 kilometre (km) the user will be charged ₹169, for 20 km the price will be ₹288 and so on.

“This is an India-first innovation and a prime example of how we leverage technology to benefit both riders and drivers. All rides will conform to health guidelines along with providing the highest possible safety standards,” said Nitish Bhushan, head of marketplace and categories, Uber India and South Asia.

