P Varavara Rao's neurological status unstable: Medical report

P Varavara Rao’s neurological status unstable: Medical report

mumbai Updated: Aug 22, 2020 00:52 IST
K A Y Dodhiya
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Varavara Rao, accused related in Elgar Parishad, Bhima Koregaon case, escorted by Mumbai police as taken from the Arthur road jail to the session court for the court hearing, in Mumbai.
Varavara Rao, accused related in Elgar Parishad, Bhima Koregaon case, escorted by Mumbai police as taken from the Arthur road jail to the session court for the court hearing, in Mumbai.(HT file photo)
         

The Bombay high court (HC) has highlighted that a part of the medical report of Telegu poet P Varavara Rao from Nanavati Hospital, where he was admitted for treatment Covid-19 and other comorbidities, has stated that though Rao’s electrolyte levels have normalised, his neurological status is unstable as he is still disoriented in his talks. The report further states that depending on Rao’s condition and as per hospital protocols, they would permit Rao’s family to speak to him over video call. Meanwhile, the family and lawyer of the poet, who has been arrested in the Elgar Parishad case, are yet to receive the medical report of the octogenarian.

While hearing the petition filed by Rao seeking bail on grounds of his health condition, a bench of justice AA Sayed and justice Abhay Ahuja, on August 17, had directed the court administration to hand over Rao’s medical report from Nanavati Hospital to his family and his lawyer as well as to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). However, none of them received the reports as of Friday evening.

In its order published on Thursday night, the bench has reproduced a paragraph of the medical report which states that Rao’s health condition with regards to reduced electrolyte levels has improved but he is still incoherent while talking. It reads, “Prognosis: Mr P Varavara Rao’s persistent hyponatremia has improved after sodium correction but neurological status has not improved clinically as he is still disoriented with irrelevant talks. He is maintaining saturation on room air; his respiratory system has not shown abnormal signs as of now but has paroxysmal bouts of cough especially during feeding. As on date, considering the comorbid factors of age, persistent hyponatremia in Covid-19 case, the patient will require close monitoring.”

According to sources in the HC, the report is expected to be handed over to Rao’s family and lawyer by Monday.

Rao was first admitted to Sir JJ Hospital in July after he lost consciousness while in Taloja jail. Later he tested positive for Covid-19 and was shifted to St George Hospital on July 16. However, he fell from the cot during treatment and was subsequently shifted to Nanavati Hospital on July 19 for neurological treatment.

