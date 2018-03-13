Singer Aditya Narayan arrested in Mumbai for running car into auto, injuring two

The Versova police on Monday arrested singer Aditya Narayan, son of Singer Udit Narayan for allegedly hitting an autorickshaw with his Mercedes benz car and injuring a woman passenger and a senior citizen autorickshaw driver. The incident took place around 12.30 pm when Narayan was taking a U-turn and failed to judge the traffic. The incident took place in front of Indralok building, Lokhandwala back road, Andheri (West). Aditya Narayan also sustained a minor injury on his hand.

An officer from Versova police station confirmed that Narayan was later given bail from the police station.

“He misjudged while taking a U-turn and hit the auto-rickshaw from behind with his car, injuring the driver and a woman passenger,” said an officer from Versova police station.

Another officer from Versova police station said that the injured Rajkumar Palekar(64), the autorickshaw driver, and Surekha Shivekar, the 32-year-old passenger, were taken to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital by Narayan himself. “Prima facie it did not look like a case of drink and drive but we are waiting for his medical reports,” added the officer.

The officer said the injuries were serious and the injured were treated in a nearby hospital. “Narayan did not try to escape from the spot and took the injured to the hospital. The driver has suffered head injuries and the passenger has also received injuries. Whether the injuries are life threatening or not, I will not comment on that as the doctors are treating them,” added the officer.

“We have registered an FIR under sections 279 (punishment for rash driving), 338 (punishment for causing grievous hurt) read with section 184 of Motor Vehicles Act of the Indian Penal Code and waiting for the report of his medical test to check whether he was under the influence of alcohol or not,” he said.