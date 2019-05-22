TISS cuts short library timings, students irked

Protests are once again brewing at the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) campus, as students are angry with the management’s decision to cut short timings of study halls and cyber libraries.

A circular, released on May 20, states the study hall and cyber library will be available for four hours less during exam months (February to March and September to October) and by seven hours during the non-exam months (April to August and November to January).

“The institute is making it look like we don’t have projects or assignments during non-exam months,” said a student.

Some students have written to the librarian as well as senior officials of the institute. “Our hostels have become crowded over the years. Many depend on study halls and cyber libraries. The move shows how the institute never takes students into account before bringing in any change,” said another student.

TISS director Shalini Bharat said, “This decision was taken based on the data of how many students used the facilities. The idea is to optimise the use of available facilities. Our staff is looking into the complaints of students and will respond with appropriate data to back up the reasons for the change,” said Bharat.

The TISS Students’ Union had earlier protested against the decision to withdraw fee waiver to SC, ST and OBC students eligible for the government scholarships.

First Published: May 22, 2019 05:10 IST