Woman gets notice for asking mosque to lower volume

mumbai

Updated: Jun 30, 2020 00:59 IST

The city police have sent a warning notice to Karishma Bhosale, a Mankhurd resident, who recently visited a local mosque to request them to lower the volume of Azaan played at the mosque.

After her video went viral on social media last week, it led to controversy over Bhosale’s action. Later, she claimed she was being bullied by locals.

Inspector Kishore Kharat, in-charge of Mankhurd police station, has sent a notice under section 149 (cognisable offences) of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) addressed to her mother Varsha Bhosale on June 24, the day of the incident.

The notice, a copy of which is with HT, stated it was inappropriate for her to visit the mosque and that she should have approached the police first with any grievance that she may have had. It also added that her going to the mosque and requesting them to lower the volume could have led to a law and order situation.

The mother-daughter duo has been asked to abide by the rules, failing which they could be booked for going against the notice and face charges under section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code.