Artists signed with labels get preference: Amartya Bobo Rahut

The singer-songwriter says that musicians that are not under any contract with a label also do not get promoted as much.

music Updated: Oct 03, 2020 15:01 IST
Nikita Deb
Nikita Deb
Singer-songwriter Amartya Bobo Rahut has released a new single titled Shaam Simti.
         
Singer-songwriter Amartya Bobo Rahut was recently in Goa to shoot for a new music video, and he loved the experience. Amid the pandemic, Rahut says that Goa felt quite safe. “It was one of the safest places during the pandemic and we did not need a huge team to shoot. It is a very simple video which was shot at everyone’s comfort. There was no apprehension of any sort,” he says. The singer who has sung songs such as Barbaadiyaan (Aurangzeb; 2013) and Farrata (Tumhari Sulu; 2017) says that making a song during the lockdown was tough, but he and his team eventually managed to pull it off. 

Even though the music industry has lately been engulfed in a series of debates regarding nepotism and favouritism, a rank outsider, Rahut says that he has never faced it. “I have been composing music for advertising for many years now. The advertising business in Mumbai is as professional as it gets. If you’re good, you will be called over and over again, if not, then bye bye to you,” he says, adding that he never faced it even while working on the few films that he has been part of.

 

However, he does agree that for independent artistes, being signed on to a label presents more opportunities. “This probably is a recent phenomena, the artistes who are signed with labels do end up getting more preference and often they are promoted more than the artists who are not under their banner. But eventually, talent does come through. It might take time, might take a lot of rejection and disappointment if one isn’t super lucky, but I believe talent finally breaks through,” he says.

