Greater Noida: Father of minor held for raping her while mother was away

A man in his mid-40s was arrested by the Dadri police on Monday morning for allegedly raping his 13-year-old daughter.

According to police officers, a complaint had been filed by the victim’s mother, following which a medical test was ordered for the girl.

“The woman had alleged that her husband was an alcoholic. He would often come home drunk and pick fights with her. She even said that he also used to assault her,”Satish Kumar, circle officer, Dadri, said.

“On the day when the incident occurred, the accused had beaten his wife after which she had gone to her parents, leaving her daughter behind. The accused convinced his daughter that if they stayed at the house, the police would come and take him away,” the circle officer said.

He further said that the father allegedly took the girl to a house in a forested area of the village after convincing her that the two would be safe there and the police won’t be able to catch him for picking a fight with her mother.

“The girl in her statement has alleged that he then raped her. She informed her mother about the incident after the woman returned home and then they filed a complaint with the police,” Kumar said.

He added that the medical report of the girl is awaited.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered against the accused under Section 376 (punishment for rape) of the Indian Penal Code and under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The accused, who is a farmer, was produced before a magistrate and later sent to jail.

First Published: Sep 18, 2018 04:12 IST