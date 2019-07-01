No potable water in Noida even after 43 years, complains residents’ body

Criticising the Noida authority for failing to provide potable water to residents even after 43 years of the establishment of the city, the Confederation of National Capital Region Residents Welfare Association (CONRWA), in a letter, urged it to install plants to treat water from its rainwater wells and borewells.

Complaining that brackish and tinted water is being supplied by the Noida authority, the resident’s body pointed out that despite having resources, the authority has still not installed new treatment plants or upgraded its infrastructure, such as old pipelines and tube wells.

Members of the CONRWA said almost every house across Noida is forced to use a reverse osmosis (RO) or other water purifying system, which wastes excessive water.

The authority officials, however, claimed that the issue is temporary and happened because the supply of Ganga water received from the Jal Nigam in Pratap Vihar, Ghaziabad was halted for two days due to technical glitches.

“Due to a technical issue, the Ganga water supply from Jal Nigam was stalled last Wednesday and Thursday, so we had to use all our supply in the rainwater wells and tube wells to meet the demand. Some of our resources are a bit old and thus pulled sand. But at that time, the prime aim was to supply the requisite amount of water to the people. The issue is temporary and will be fixed soon,” said BM Pokhriyal, AGM, Noida authority.

Members also pointed out that despite repetitive reminders, authority officials avoid addressing the water issue in the meetings.

“It has been 43 years since Noida was established and there is still no direct supply of clean drinking water.the water being supplied is tinted, sandy, sour in taste, and at times, has an odour as well. The authority calls this potable water,” said PS Jain, president, CONRWA.

Jain alleged that while more than 50% of the water received by the Noida authority is Ganga water, the authority mixes it with poor quality water to meet the city’s demand, spoiling the rest of the water.

The CONRWA further pointed out that while the issue could be resolved with an investment of a few crore rupees, lack of interdepartmental coordination, intention and planning by the authority was forcing people to consume water which was not even fit for bathing.

Members added that the water being supplied was leading to skin-related diseases, itching and issues such as hairfall.

“The basic issues are old, antiquated water pipelines, big leakages, rampant illegal connections, pipes not bring cleaned or flushed regularly, rainwater wells or tanks not being cleaned, faulty mixing of chlorine and water not being treated properly at source. We have raised this issue a number of times, including during our last meeting with the authority officials in May, but the problem persists,”said Brig (retd) Ashok Hak, convener, CONRWA, Noida chapter.

