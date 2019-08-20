Stamp and registration dept gears up for bulk registries of Amrapali flat buyers

noida

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 22:47 IST

The Gautam Budh Nagar stamp and registration department is prepared to execute flat registrations in bulk after Amrapali buyers’ rush for registries.

Over 10,000 flat registrations are expected to be executed by the UP stamp and registration department, Gautam Budh Nagar, officials said .

“We have decided to increase the seating capacity in our office so that the families or witnesses of homebuyers can comfortably sit and wait for their turn. Since homebuyers will come to the office in bulk for registration, we need to create additional facilities to cater to them,” GP Singh, deputy inspector, general stamp and registration department, Gautam Budh Nagar district, said.

On an average, the department, located in Noida’s Sector 33, executes a maximum of 200 registrations of properties if the process takes place during the regular timings—10am to 5pm. But the department aims to execute around 500 registrations to ensure homebuyers get their flats registered.

“We are planning to start registrations from 8am and will continue till 6pm so that we can execute around 500 registrations per day. We will direct our staff to ensure that all flat buyers get their registration done at the earliest without having to wait for a long time,” Singh said.

The stamp and registration department is expected to generate around ₹300 crore in revenue from this exercise, officials said.

As per an estimate by the Noida authority, there are around 10,000 flat buyers in Noida’s projects—Sapphire, Silicon City, Princely Estate, Zodiac, Platinum and Eden Park.

The Supreme Court had, on July 23, 2019, directed the Noida authority to issue occupancy certificates without bothering about land dues, and given it one month’s time to get the registries of flats done.

“We have been waiting for flat registration for the last five years. Now, finally, after the SC order we will become the rightful owners of our flat—for which we have suffered for the last ten years after buying it from the builder,” Ravi Arora, a resident of Zodiac, said.

