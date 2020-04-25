Three new Covid-19 cases in GB Nagar; district tally reaches 112

noida

Updated: Apr 25, 2020 23:47 IST

Three more cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) were identified in the Gautam Buddh Nagar district on Saturday. The total number of cases in the district has now reached 112.

The new three patients include a 38-year-old man from Sector 80, who had attended the programme at the Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi; a 28-year-old employee of a Sector 18 hotel, which was used as a paid quarantine facility by the district health department, and a 20 year-old man from Sector 45, who works as a cook at a private hospital in Sector 19.

Till now, three persons who had attended the Nizamuddin Markaz programme have been found positive for Covid-19 in the district. Recently, two more persons from Achheja village in Greater Noida were also found to be positive as they had indirect links with people who had attended the programme in Delhi.

The 28-year-old hotel employee got infected through a family, which was under paid quarantine and was later found to be positive for the infection. The family is from Sector 50, and includes a 45-year-old man, his 41 year-old wife, his 19-year-old son and 11-year-old daughter. The 45-year-old man got infected from their mother, who is a senior citizen. The mother was found to be positive for Covid-19 at a private hospital in Okhla on April 8, after which other members of the family too tested positive.

According to the officials, the 20-year-old cook got infected through a girl who was admitted at a Sector 19 hospital and was later found positive. The girl belongs to the PI 1 area of Greater Noida.

“We have identified the source of infection of all the three new cases. Sector 45 and Sector 80 have been sealed as per the protocol. The trio has been admitted at Sharda Hospital in Greater Noida,” said a senior health official.

In another development, two patients from sectors 8 and 93 were discharged from the Sharda hospital, while one patient was discharged from the Government Institute of Medical Sciences(GIMS).

By Saturday night, the health department had notified 1,967 travellers. Officials collected a total of 2,903 samples. A total of 112 cases have come out positive while 59 patients have been discharged. Currently, there are 53 active Covid-19 cases in the district.

Out of the 40 hotspots, 10 have completed their quarantine period as per the protocol to be eligible for the green zone as no new cases have been identified from these areas in the last 28 days. A total of 13 hotspots have entered the orange zone, as no new cases have been identified in these areas in the last 14 days, while 17 hotspots are still under the red zone as new cases have been reported in the last 14 days.