Indian Embassy in UAE shuts four consular service centers, 12 remain operational

The Indian Embassy in the United Arab Emirates has discontinued consular, passport, visa and attestation services at four application centers, with the remaining 12 centers continuing operations across the country from October 22.

Indian Embassy in UAE shuts four consular service centers. (Pexel)

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The embassy announced the changes in a press release dated October 21, citing administrative reasons for the closure of the four Indian Consular Application Centers (ICACs). The services continue to be outsourced to Al Hind Tours & Travels.

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The move affects Indian nationals and other applicants who previously visited the four centers for passport-related work, visa applications and document attestation. Those who used the discontinued locations will need to visit one of the remaining centers to access these services.

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{{^usCountry}} According to the embassy's official announcement, applicants can continue accessing consular services through the 12 operational ICACs across the UAE. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the embassy's official announcement, applicants can continue accessing consular services through the 12 operational ICACs across the UAE. {{/usCountry}}

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Four Indian consular centers discontinue services

The four centers that stopped providing services from October 22 are:

Musaffah, Abu Dhabi: Capital Mall, Mohammed Bin Zayed City. Al Reem, Abu Dhabi: Offices WSO 157, 158 and 159, Level 1, Wafra Square Offices, Al Reem Island. Dubai Investment Park I, Dubai: Rooms 601–02, Bayan, Dubai Investment Park I, Green Community Village. Al Majaz, Sharjah: Rooms 902–03, Bell Rashid Towers, Corniche Street, Al Majaz 1.

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The embassy has not provided further details about the administrative reasons behind the closures.

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Where Indians can access passport and visa services

Following the changes, applicants can visit the remaining centers in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and the Northern Emirates.

The operational locations are:

Abu Dhabi and Al Dhafra region: Al Danah in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Madinat Zayed and Ghayathi. Dubai: Bur Dubai. Sharjah and Northern Emirates: Indian Association Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah, Kalba and Khor Fakkan.

These centers will continue handling Indian consular, passport, visa and attestation services.

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The revised network covers locations across the UAE, allowing applicants to continue accessing services despite the reduction in the number of centers from 16 to 12.

Services continue under outsourced arrangement

The changes come three months after Al Hind Tours & Travels took over the outsourced Indian consular, passport, visa and attestation services in the UAE in July 2026.

Applicants are advised to check the Embassy of India's official website for updates and confirm their appointment details before visiting a center.