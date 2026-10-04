US issues fresh visa fraud alert: Here’s what Trump administration urges people to report

The US State Department has reiterated its warning against visa fraud and misuse, urging the public to report suspected violations as the Trump administration continues to emphasize scrutiny of the US immigration system.

US issues fresh visa fraud alert: Here’s what the State Department wants people to report. (X/@USAndIndia)

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In a post on X, the State Department directed the public to its official visa fraud reporting page, which allows people to provide information about suspected fraud involving US visas.

The reminder comes as the department maintains a dedicated online reporting form for allegations involving tourist and business visas, work visas, student visas, immigrant visas and other immigration-related fraud. The form was last updated on September 18, 2026.

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The department asks members of the public to provide information about suspected visa fraud or misuse that could assist an investigation.

Reports can concern an individual or an organization, including companies, schools and law firms. For individuals, the form can collect details such as an A-Number, petition or receipt number, passport number, visa number, date of birth, address, phone number, nationality and social-media profiles.

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For organizations, people can provide details including the entity's name, address, website, contact information, associated individuals and the location where suspected fraud is occurring.

The State Department says the more identifying information provided, the more likely a report is to result in a successful investigation.

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Visa fraud reports can be submitted anonymously

The reporting mechanism does not require people to disclose their identity. However, the department says providing a name and email address allows officials to follow up if they need additional information.

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The form also carries a warning that knowingly providing false information could lead to fines, imprisonment or both under US federal law.

According to the department, information submitted through the form may be used to initiate or support a law enforcement investigation and review of immigration actions. It can also be shared with other federal, state, local or foreign law enforcement agencies when appropriate.

The State Department has separately warned that people should be cautious of scams involving individuals who falsely claim to provide US passport or visa services or represent the US government. It directs victims or people aware of such fraud to its designated reporting channels.

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