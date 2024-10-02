Delhi-Berlin partnership has kept pace with India’s rise

On October 3, 34 years ago, the two German states became one. It was a joyous moment for the whole country. I fondly remember that day — a day I never would have thought I would experience. On that day in 1990, Germany became another country — bigger for sure, but more importantly, more diverse, more interesting. And through the last 34 years, this new Germany has developed strategic partnerships with some countries around the world. India is unique among these few select countries. We are proud and happy about the impressive dynamics in our relations. Foreign Minister of India Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, left, and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock speak during a press conference on the sidelines of the Business Day of the Conference of Heads of German Missions Abroad at the Federal Foreign Office, in Berlin, Tuesday Sept. 10, 2024. (Christophe Gateau/dpa via AP) (AP)

In a couple of weeks from now the 7th Indian-German Intergovernmental Consultations (IGC) will take place. Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz will come to Delhi with a delegation of several ministers and deputy ministers. Such consultations on cabinet level are the closest format which we only share with a handful of trusted partners. Since the first meeting in 2011, the range and achievements of the IGC have grown exponentially. A glimpse of only the most relevant areas shows the breadth and diversity of our ties.

Security: India and Germany are becoming reliable security partners in the Indo-Pacific region. This summer both our Air Forces partnered up to conduct the first ever joint exercise “Tarang Shakti” in India. Two German Navy vessels are coming for a port call to Goa at the end of this month, on their way through the Indo-Pacific and after a bilateral exercise with both Eastern and Western Naval Command. Germany is becoming more engaged than ever in this part of the world — as a strong and reliable partner for India in providing a safe and secure environment for the benefit of all. This partnership builds on our increased defence cooperation. Indian-German defence trade volume has increased sevenfold from 2021 to 2023 (from 34 million EUR to 2,136 million EUR).

Sustainable development: Climate action is another important part of Indo-German cooperation. Together, our countries have created the Green and Sustainable Development Partnership (GSDP) to protect the environment and to work towards the Sustainable Development Goals. We cooperate on energy transition, which is key to mitigate the climate crisis. India and Germany successfully fight against other environmental challenges, we clean up polluted spaces and preserve biodiversity.

Science and technology: This year, India and Germany celebrate the 50th anniversary of science and technology cooperation. Half a century of cooperation that greatly benefits both our countries. The Indo-German Science and Technology Center funds industrial research and incubates numerous successful prototypes. Thanks to some 500 cooperation partnerships between Indian and German universities, academic exchange is flourishing. Looking ahead, we want to further increase cooperation in scientific key areas with a new science and technology roadmap.

Mobility: Last year, India and Germany signed a Mobility and Migration Agreement. Since then, both sides have been developing pathways for fair migration of skilled professionals to Germany. We are looking at a thriving collaboration on vocational training as well as skilling. Higher education is no exception. Almost 50,000 Indians study in Germany, the largest group of foreign students in Germany.

Economy: Both India and Germany are major global economies. The Indian and German markets offer immense opportunities to each other. Already some 2,200 German businesses operate here in India, developing manufacturing capacity and creating jobs, while Indian companies invest in German enterprises and provide innovative solutions. Every bit of modern software in all Mercedes Benz vehicles is developed in Bengaluru. Every week, one Airbus from the A320 family is delivered from Hamburg to India. The large majority of Indian trains use brake systems designed by Knorr-Bremse. There is still a huge potential in this economic partnership. It is no coincidence that this year’s Asia-Pacific Conference, one of the largest conferences of German business, will take place in Delhi, at the end of October.

The Indian economy has been growing at a very dynamic pace. Its technological achievements, be it in space or in digital public infrastructure, are leaving their mark on the world. India is very much present in global diplomacy, such as the G20. Thanks to the growing Indian diaspora in Germany, more and more Germans can call Indians their colleagues, their partners and their friends. Today, I am proud to say that the relations between India and Germany are keeping pace with India’s rise.

Philipp Ackermann is German ambassador to India and Bhutan.The views expressed are personal