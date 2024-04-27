Emerging lessons from Bastar to counter Maoists

Bastar division in Chhattisgarh, the ground zero of Maoism, witnessed over 64 percent voter turnout in recently concluded polling on April 19. During the assembly elections held in October last year, 126 new polling booths were established in areas where there were none before due to the Maoist presence in those areas.

In October 2023, six booths were established in Bijapur, 15 in Kanker, 12 in Antagarh, 5 in Bhanupratappur (Kanker district), 20 in Konta (Sukma district), 14 in Chitrakot, 4 in Jagdalpur, 1 in Bastar (Bastar district), 13 in Kondagaon, 19 in Keshkal (Kondagaon district), 9 in Narayanpur, and 8 in Dantewada, all of which were operational on April 19.

The defiance of Bastar's people to the Maoist diktat of boycotting elections and ruling dispensation's resolve to make democracy more accessible to the people of Bastar is a step forward towards improving the overall security situation. Also, the electorate of the region has seemingly voted after in-house consultations at respective village levels that demonstrate the relevance of community thinking amongst the adivasis. Community is crucial to their way of life.

Maoists claim to be championing the cause of empowerment of the adivasis in Bastar, and, paradoxically, want them to boycott polls. The genesis of this comes from the Maoists’ rationale of labelling elections as a farce and for their lack of faith in India’s Constitution. The sound polling turnout certainly busts the myth that adivasi thought is in alignment with Maoists.

Also, since the day polling dates were announced, on March 16, at least 60 Maoists have been gunned down by the security forces in Bastar division, according to the data compiled by South Asia Terrorism Portal, pointing to the fact that Maoists are on the back foot. It shall be prudent for the government to wisely decide on the future course of action to utilise the opportunity that the present situation on the ground offers.

Sadly, the present normal involves basking in the glory of military successes, which are merely transactional, to say the least. It is beyond doubt that the recent operational successes have been a manifestation of the toils and sacrifices of the uniformed personnel involved. This has raised the morale of the armed forces and strengthened their resolve. But the genius of political leadership shall be in taking the momentum across the spectrum, beyond security measures.

The experience of tackling insurgencies in the country is replete with examples of a lack of political initiatives, even when the situation is brought under control by the law-and-order machinery. Lessons need to be drawn from the State's vast experience vis-à-vis combating insurgencies and ushering in more democracy to the grassroots through constitutional provisions. Security and development could go along in tandem, however, there is a requirement to shift gears and focus more on the empowerment of adivasis as laid down in the Provisions of the Panchayats (Extension to Scheduled Areas) PESA Act, 1996. The Act is a law enacted by the government to ensure self-governance through traditional gram sabhas for people living in the Scheduled Areas, like Bastar amongst others.

It is noted with concern that after the operational successes in Bastar in recent times, deliberations and discussions have largely been about the nuts and bolts of military operations. Few stories in the media have also revealed the identities of security personnel involved in these operations to highlight the what and how of the tactical operations. Such reportage may fetch TRPs and clicks, but are a taboo in the given context for several reasons. In the melee, the elementary facets concerning adivasi interests were pushed aside, not even finding a mention in passing. Perhaps we are in too much of a hurry to declare victory.

The opportunity, as of today, has offered itself in several avenues such as the healthy voter turnout in polls, defying Maoist calls, that indicate the growing faith of adivasis in democracy, heavy losses for Maoists and their ageing leadership, negligible tribal elements in leadership roles, and upbeat infrastructural development in the region.

It is by no means implied that military operations against Maoists are not crucial, however, these need to be complemented by other means available. Identifying success through body bags comes with collaterals and too many of these adversely affect the local psyche, detrimental to the cause of democracy in the long run. As per the government's policy, the four prongs to counter Maoism are security, development, building trust among local populations and ensuring their rights and entitlements. The time to press along all the four prongs in tandem had never been as appropriate, as now. If otherwise, the cat-and-mouse game of killings and counter-killings shall carry on endlessly.

Colonel Shashank Ranjan is a retired Infantry officer with 33 years of experience, having served extensively in counter-insurgency environment. He currently teaches at OP Jindal Global University, Sonepat, Haryana. The views expressed are personal