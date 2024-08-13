India needs resilient streets, for livable cities

Cities across the world are facing frequent and intense extreme weather events such as heatwaves, storms, and intense rainfall. Indian cities are experiencing higher summer temperatures, exacerbating the urban heat island effect. Come monsoons, we grapple with severe flooding incidents that damage infrastructure and disrupt a critical lifeline of cities — the street network. Flooding seen along the Red Fort in Delhi on Thursday. (Sanchit Khanna/HT)

From enabling social cohesion and emergency care to ensuring access to jobs and education, streets form the largest continuous network of public space in our cities. The same streets face disruptions due to climate hazards putting lives and livelihoods at risk. It’s important to design our streets for safety while recognising them as infrastructure that requires climate-resilient planning.

Poor street design coupled with the lack of greening exacerbates the localized urban heat island effect and waterlogging. Good practices abound globally, such as the Cheonggyecheon stream restoration initiative in Seoul where a highway was transformed and restored into a thriving water body lined with walking paths, and the shaded transport corridors of Singapore. Closer home, some streets in Delhi and Pune have incorporated elements like planting strips, stormwater swales, rain gardens and permeable pavers. However, these are largely demonstration projects and need to be scaled rapidly if we are to create truly livable neighbourhoods.

Roadside trees and plants act as natural buffers against the impacts of climate change. They offer shade, reducing surface temperatures up to 6-8°C. Greenery also absorbs excess rainfall, reducing the risk of flooding and soil erosion during intense weather events. Adopting biophilic measures, including the scientific planting of trees, also supports biodiversity, creating pockets of habitat for various species of flora and fauna amidst the urban landscape.

The ecological advantages of roadside greenery extend beyond climate resilience. Trees and street-edge plants enhance air quality by absorbing pollutants and releasing oxygen, creating healthier environments for all.

Economically, the integration of roadside trees and plants enhances property values and the overall attractiveness of an area, making it more desirable for residents, businesses, and investors alike.

From a social perspective, the presence of greenery in urban areas reduces stress and promotes a sense of tranquillity. Furthermore, green spaces such as street-side pocket parks provide opportunities for leisure, recreation, pause and social interaction, fostering a more inclusive and livable urban environment.

Lastly, street-side greening, if done appropriately, demarcates the road from the pavement enhancing pedestrians’ sense of safety and improving driver awareness. It also deters pedestrians from crossing a busy street at dangerous points.

Such streets also promote environment-friendly transportation options like walking and cycling, aligned with India's commitment to decarbonise its transport sector. This approach can be coupled with advancements in material technologies. Conventional paving materials can reach peak summertime temperatures of 48–67°C, transferring excess heat to the air above them. Cities in the US and China are exploring cool pavements, among other emerging technologies, as part of their heat island reduction efforts.

Despite evident benefits, implementation of climate-resilient streets faces hurdles. Lack of awareness, limited capacity and the perceived costs associated with green infrastructure need to be addressed. Additionally, coordination among various departments is crucial to ensure a holistic and integrated approach to urban and climate-resilient planning.

Cities across India can shape more resilient streets by identifying and building a database of climate-vulnerable hotspots that need priority attention. This cannot be a top-down approach and urban local bodies must consider co-creating solutions by actively collaborating with engineers, traffic police, urban designers and citizens. Second, cities should onboard and encourage innovation in road design and alternative material technology by revising existing ‘requests for proposals’ (RfPs) for street construction, to mandate the incorporation of climate resilience aspects. Lastly, cities should consistently monitor and evaluate incorporated street design elements and assess how to further enhance performance.

The transformation of Indian streets into climate-resilient corridors demands a paradigm shift in urban planning. By recognising the ecological, social and economic benefits of green infrastructure, India can pave the way for resilient streets that withstand the challenges of a changing climate while nurturing vibrant, inclusive communities.

Jaya Dhindaw is the executive program director of Sustainable Cities and the director of WRI India Ross Center. Dhawal Ashar is the head of Sustainable Cities & Transport in the same organisation. The views expressed are personal