Iron injection boost to maternal health in UP

Reducing maternal mortality is the one area of women’s health where the government has consistently done well. The latest National Family Health Survey (NFHS) data showed significant improvements, especially in states such as Uttar Pradesh. But maternal anaemia remains a challenge — one of the most significant threats to safe pregnancy and childbirth. This is why the government has strengthened its Anaemia Mukt Bharat initiative by expanding access to advanced intravenous iron therapies, including ferric carboxymaltose (FCM). According to NFHS-5, nearly 57% of women aged 15–49 years in India are anaemic, while in Uttar Pradesh, more than half the women of reproductive age continue to suffer from the condition. (Representative/ Unsplash)

The foundation of anaemia prevention has been iron-folic acid supplementation, but the ministry of health and family welfare now supports the use of intravenous iron preparations for pregnant women requiring rapid correction of haemoglobin levels. FCM allows a large dose to be administered safely in a single sitting.

According to NFHS-5, nearly 57% of women aged 15–49 years in India are anaemic, while in Uttar Pradesh, more than half the women of reproductive age continue to suffer from the condition, which is taken lightly as there are no visible symptoms. During pregnancy, severe anaemia significantly increases the risk of postpartum haemorrhage (PPH), one of the leading causes of maternal deaths in India.

John Anthony, senior project director and lead, UP-Technical Support Unit, says: “The government of Uttar Pradesh has demonstrated remarkable commitment and leadership in addressing maternal anaemia. The rollout of FCM has been particularly noteworthy, not only because of the speed with which it was implemented across districts, but also because of the meticulous planning and attention to detail at every stage.”

Reinforcing this, Dr Shalu Gupta, joint director, DGFW, explains, “Strengthening Hb testing, ensuring timely management of anaemia, and systematically tracking high-risk pregnancies through the FCM approach are helping the health system move from crisis response to early intervention. By identifying vulnerable women early and connecting them to appropriate care, it is helping save mothers from life-threatening complications before they reach the labour room.”

Through mentorship, capacity-building and strengthened clinical protocols, health care providers are increasingly being equipped to identify women with moderate to severe anaemia and initiate timely treatment. The efficacy of this policy can be seen in Sitapur district, where decentralised FCM services were launched on April 28, 2026. The district expanded FCM availability beyond the District Women’s Hospital and operationalised services across six First Referral Units (FRUs). The impact was immediate. Within just two months of rollout, more than 550 pregnant women diagnosed with moderate to severe anaemia received FCM therapy across these facilities.

For 22-year-old Kashmi from Noorpur village of Sitapur, the intervention proved transformative. “My haemoglobin level was only 7(g/dL). I often felt dizzy, and many times everything would go dark before my eyes. One month after receiving the FCM injection, my haemoglobin increased to 11.1 (g/dL). I feel much better.” She went on to encourage other women like her to opt for this course of treatment.

Kashmi’s experience reflects the potential of timely intervention and how empowered mothers can become advocates for healthier pregnancies within their own communities.

Through early detection, timely treatment and decentralised access to FCM, Uttar Pradesh is strengthening maternal health care. This offers a powerful example of how timely intervention can protect mothers, strengthen communities and bring India closer to its goal of ensuring safe motherhood for every woman.

The views expressed are personal