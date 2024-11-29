Language matters in battling climate crisis, AMR

Scientists and academicians are comfortable talking in technically complex language. However, complex public health problems need to be communicated in simple language to lay persons, especially if they are expecting them to change their behaviour. This assumes a greater complexity when we have to communicate in multiple languages, as in India. Most health professionals are comfortable in English on technical matters, as that is the language of their education. English is a nuanced language and translating into other languages may result in the loss of that nuance. For the public to read, understand, and apply information, translated materials must be culturally appropriate and consider literacy and the linguistic abilities of the target audience

Many new world public health problems are complex and need multi-pronged solutions beyond the health sector and professionals. Antimicrobial resistance (AMR) and climate change are two such, listed among the top five global threats by the World Health Organization. One of the main drivers of AMR is the inappropriate use of antibiotics. The climate crisis requires people to adopt climate-friendly lifestyles. Both these challenges require major behavioural change at the community level. Success in our fight against these two threats cannot be achieved without a strong communication component.

Let us look at some commonly used technical terms in these two areas and their Hindi translations as provided by Google Translate: sustainable (tikao); resilience (lachilapan); climate change (jalvayu parivartan); mitigation (shaman); antibiotic-resistance (antibiotic pratirodh); antimicrobial (roganurodhi); coping mechanisms (parchhathi tantra); adaptation (anukoolan); stakeholders (hitdharak). I doubt anyone working in these areas can carry out an intelligent conversation with any interested party using these Hindi words. I would also not be surprised if these English terms are difficult to communicate to native English speakers as well. The Hindi translation appears to be as complex and technical as the English words themselves (shaman, anookulan) or too “light” to carry the gravitas that we desire in communicating (lachilapan, tikao). Translations in other Indian languages are unlikely to be different.

Often, in the public sector, technical documents are sent to the Hindi section for translation. Most of the time we receive a technically correct but incomprehensible translation. Machine translations are getting better, but they will invariably miss the social context in the translation. The need for simplicity supersedes technical or linguistic correctness in translation.

For the public to read, understand, and apply information, translated materials must be culturally appropriate and consider literacy and the linguistic abilities of the target audience. Bodies such as the WHO adopt a complex process of translation of technical documents that requires both forward and back translation as well as the use of subject experts and skilled professional linguists. This is followed by pretesting and cognitive interviewing in the target audience, to understand how they interpret and digest the information.

Climate scientists and AMR experts need to work with social scientists or linguists to create a lay-person lexicon/glossary for each of the major national languages for such terminologies. Standardised and consistent use of words is an essential prerequisite for discussing these issues among community members.

If we cannot translate and communicate these terms, then we cannot understand the community perspectives on these critical issues. In that case, we cannot expect any meaningful and sustainable change. If we are serious about addressing AMR and the climate crisis, let us first simplify the language in which the dialogues can be conducted so that actions follow.

Anand Krishnan is a professor at the Centre for Community Medicine, AIIMS, New Delhi. The views are personal