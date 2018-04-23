 London Marathon runner dies in hospital | other sports | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Apr 23, 2018-Monday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

London Marathon runner dies in hospital

Matt Campbell went down 22.5 miles into the London Marathon and was treated by doctors before being rushed to hospital.

other sports Updated: Apr 23, 2018 17:12 IST
A runner receives medical attention after the London Marathon on Sunday.
A runner receives medical attention after the London Marathon on Sunday.(Reuters)

A 29-year-old chef who collapsed while running in Sunday’s London Marathon has died in hospital, event organisers said on Monday.

Matt Campbell went down 22.5 miles into the race and was treated by doctors before being rushed to hospital.

READ | Eliud Kipchoge wins 3rd London Marathon as Mo Farah breaks British record

Campbell, who completed the Manchester Marathon this month in under three hours, was running in memory of his father Martin who died two years ago.

“Everyone involved in the organisation of the London Marathon would like to express our sincere condolences to Matt’s family and friends,” organisers said in a statement.

“The exact cause of death will be established by later medical examination.”

READ | Vivian Cheruiyot shocks Mary Keitany to win London Marathon

Campbell last year reached the semi-finals of the BBC television show “Masterchef: The Professionals”.

tags

more from other sports
Smashing the stereotype: Why we should stop believing myths about women and money
Smashing the stereotype: Why we should stop believing myths about women and money
Promotional Feature