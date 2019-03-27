Sindhu, Kidambi breeze into second round of India Open

The 2017 champion PV Sindhu and the 2015 winner Kidambi Srikanth advanced to the second round of the India Open at the KD Jadhav Hall on Wednesday.

World number six Sindhu had an easy win 21-8, 21-13 over compatriot Mughdha Agrey in women’s singles event that lasted just 23 minutes.

Sindhu has a point to prove to herself and to the world as she came into the tournament at the back of losing the All England Championship in the opening round.

A pepped-up Sindhu exuded sheer class as she hardly broke a sweat to seal her seat in the Round of 16.

In men’s singles, World number seven Srikanth won an intense game 21-16, 18-21, 21-19 over tricky Wong Wing Ki Vincent of Hong Kong in 56 minutes.

Srikanth, who is looking to regain form after getting knocked out in recent All England Championship quarters, skilfully took the first game 21-16.

However, the Indian shuttler struggled in the second game and trailed 7-14 as Vincent came from behind to keep the game alive. Srikanth tried to put up a fight but the Hong Kong player sealed 21-18 to take the game to the decider.

The third set saw the game slipping away from Srikanth as an unforced smash error followed by a line judgment error gifted two points to Vincent, who led the set 11-10.

Srikanth made a comeback, taking four continuous points to lead 19-18 with his trademark baseline smash and booked his spot in the second round with 21-19.

Earlier, Sameer Verma, Prannoy HS, Sai Praneeth entered in Round of 16, while Guru Sai Dutt crashed out of the tournament.

