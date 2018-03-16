Photos: Rural India inches toward recovery, signs of benefit to economy

about the gallery

With agriculture contributing about 16% to the country’s gross domestic product, what happens in the sector determines not only Prime Minter Modi’s election fate, but also growth prospects for the $2.3 trillion economy. One village in rural Karnataka appears enjoying early signs of economic recovery encouraged by better rains, increased prices for grain and crops as well as government subsidies. These follow years of distress brought by back-to-back droughts coupled with the currency demonetisation which hit liquidity in late 2016.