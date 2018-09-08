Best of ‘Purshottan Karandak’ take stage from September 9 in Pune

For all play lovers, there is good news. Three winning one-act plays from Purshottam Karandak 2018 will be staged at Bharat Natya Mandir on September 9 from 1 pm to 4 pm.

The finale of the 54th prestigious Purushottam Karandak 2018 was held on September 2, Sunday. While Premraj Sarda College, Ahmednagar won the Purushottam Karandak for the best play, SP College, Pune won the Hari Narayan Karandak and MMCC, Pune won Sanjeev Karandak.

Purushottam Karandak is an annual inter-collegiate Marathi one-act play competition, where students from across the state compete to deliver best stage plays and win trophies. The competition is known to be unbiased and is a prominent platform for students to showcase their dramatic skills.

“For decades, Purshottam Karandak has served as a platform for new talents. It offers a platform for college students to be active in every field of drama, from staging a play, to lighting to sound, to writing a script and direction,” said organiser Kushal Khot of Wide Wings Media. Hence the winning plays - Don Panthi - by BMCC, Pune which won the best writer award, Vipasha by Fergusson College, Pune which won the best experimental play award and PCO by Pemraj Sarda Mahavidyalaya, Ahmednagar which won the best play of the year award will be showcased. The event has been organised by Wide Wings Media.

