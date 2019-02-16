Dixit diet needs scientific validation, say diabetologists

Leading diabetologists in the city have said that the ‘Dixit diet plan’ which claims to reverse diabetes needs scientific validation and should not be followed blindly.

The diet plan conceived by Dr Jagannath Dixit has been growing in popularity. Dr Dixit has also been appointed as BJP’s brand ambassador for anti-obesity and diabetes reversal.

Physicians and diabetologists who stress on physical exercise, medication and small and frequent meals as a means to control diabetes have said that the claims made by that Dixit diet plan needs to be validated through proper scientific tests.State Health officials said that similar feedback has been received from the diabetologists association of India.

Experts from Indian Medical Association (IMA) pointed out that Dr Dixit is neither a dietician nor a diabetologist and hence his claims need to be put to scientific test before they can be accepted.

Dr TP Lahane, director medical education and research (DMER) Maharashtra state said, “There are certain diabetologists who approached us about having their doubts related to Dixit diet and our choice of making Dr Dixit the brand ambassador for a public health campaign. They had promised to write an official letter but so far we have not received any written communication from anyone.”

Stating that the Dixit diet could put people with Type-2 diabetes at the risk of hypoglycaemia, Dr Avinash Bhondwe, president , IMA Maharashtra said, “This matter should be dealt with by the Maharahstra medical council because Dr Dixit is not a diabetologist neither he is a dietician. Hence he cannot promote this diet. Secondly, this is not his own diet plan and is popularly known as intermittent fasting.” Dr. Bhondwe said that the Dixit diet plan was originally conceived by the late Dr Shrikant Jichkar, who was also a politician.

Diabetologist Dr CS Yajnik, who launched one of the first diabetes centres in King Edwards Memorial Hospital, Pune, said, “We had a long discussion with Dr Dixit. It has been suggested that he prove the benefits of his diet as there has to be a proper study that backs his claim.”

When asked for his comments on the reservations expressed by his peers, Dr Dixit said, “I do not have any vested interest in this whole campaign and neither am I selling any product. It is totally a public health campaign for the people at large. We started this campaign in 2012 and between 2012 and 2015 the campaign picked up only through social media. Seeing many people benefitting from it, the Maharashtra government approached me, as an ambassador for its anti-obesity and diabetes campaign.”

He said some of the prominent people who have benefitted from his diet include politicians such as Raju Shetty, Ajit Pawar, Rajesh Patil, Harshvardhan Patil and Rajesh Tope. Dr. Dixit said that he and a group of 40 like-minded doctors were willing to take up the challenge. This group has planned to test the diet plan on a sample size of 1,000 patients. “This will be a multi-centric study under medical experts.

About Dixit diet plan

Dr. Jagannath Dixit explained that his diet plan began, when he became obese and wanted to reduce weight. This was the time when he noticed the late Dr Shrikant Jichkar suggesting a diet plan in which people took just two meals a day at fixed timings. Dr. Dixit embarked on this plan himself and saw spectacular results because of which he began promoting it himself.

Under this diet plan, one is supposed to take only two meals a day when hunger is felt the most. The meal should be high in proteins and low in carbohydrates.

First Published: Feb 16, 2019 16:41 IST