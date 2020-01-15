Estranged husband sees woman with paramour; smashes his head with hammer in Shikrapur

pune

Updated: Jan 15, 2020 19:48 IST

A man from Washim district has been booked for the alleged murder of his estranged wife’s paramour in Shikrapur on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Moin Dalavar Khan, 22, who was living with Shabnam Shaikh, 35, and three children in a house near Rakshak Hospital in Pabal chowk area of Shikrapur. The accused has been identified as Ayyub Sikandar Shaikh, 45, native of Risod area of Washim district.

“There were three children in the house. I’m yet to speak with the children. Shabnam had left her husband and come to Shikrapur with Moin 15 days ago. Her husband found her and came to their new house on Tuesday night. They all slept in the house that evening,” said assistant police inspector (API) Navnath Rangat of Shikrapur police station who is investigating the case. The incident happened in the early hours of Wednesday as the accused saw the two sleeping together.

The accused took a hammer and smashed the 22-year-old man’s head with it as he slept. Due to repeated blows, Khan succumbed to the injuries. His body was taken to the Sassoon General Hospital for post-mortem.

“He has major burn injuries on most of his body parts from his childhood. He is physically weak and works as a labourer,” said API Mayur Vairangkar of Shikrapur police station.

A case under Section 302 (murder) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Shikrapur police station against the accused man.