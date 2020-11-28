e-paper
Home / Pune News / Father, son arrested for attempted murder

Father, son arrested for attempted murder

The accused were identified as Harshad Ganesh Jategaonkar, (21), who works in a local restaurant

pune Updated: Nov 28, 2020, 16:48 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Pune
A father and son were arrested for the attempted murder of a man for his acquaintance with a woman known to the accused’s family, according to the police.

The injured man was identified as Sameer Hatagale who was with his friends from the SRA building near Dandekar bridge where they all live.

The accused were identified as Harshad Ganesh Jategaonkar, (21), who works in a local restaurant while his father was identified as Ganesh Vinayak Jategaonkar, (46), who sells crabs for a living and they both live in the same locality as the injured.

“The woman is not biologically related to the accused. He says he has accepted her as his sister. We are yet to question the two about why they got involved,” said assistant police inspector S Dhumale of Dattawadi police station who is investigating the case

A complaint in the matter was lodged by the injured man’s friend Akash Mhaske, (23), a resident of area near Dandekar bridge in Pune.

Even though Hatagale was attacked at 11pm on Wednesday, the case was registered only later on Thursday.

The investigating officer refused to reveal most of the details of the crime. However, he revealed that the two arrested men were remanded to police custody for attacking Hatagale.

A case under Sections 307 (attempted murder) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Dattawadi police station.

