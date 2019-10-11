e-paper
Maha polls: Amit Shah slams Cong-NCP over Article 370, praises Fadnavis

pune Updated: Oct 11, 2019 00:23 IST
Yogesh Joshi
Yogesh Joshi
Hindustantimes
         

Continuing his tirade against the Opposition over Article 370, Union home minister Amit Shah on Thursday accused the Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) of doing “vote bank politics” over the decision to “integrate India”.

Shah, while addressing a rally in Jat of Sangli district, said: “The Congress and Sharad Pawar’s party opposed the abrogation of Article 370, saying it will lead to violence and unrest. However, there has been peace in Jammu and Kashmir after Modi scrapped it. Not a single bullet was fired.”

“I want to ask the Congress and NCP why they opposed the move, when the entire country wanted Kashmir to be an integral part of India. Because you wanted to play politics of vote bank,” said Shah.

The home minister said under Modi’s leadership, India’s image on international level has changed and the country’s security has been strengthened.

Referring to sloganeering at the Jawaharlal Nehru University, Shah said: “Rahul Gandhiji, if you want, you can abuse me, my party and even Modiji. We will not say anything to you. But if you stand with those

talking about disintegrating ‘Bharat Mata’, the BJP-led government will jail those who speak about disintegrating the country.”

The BJP chief also compared the NCP-Congress’s 15-year rule with five years of Devendra Fadnavis as the chief minister.

“I haven’t seen a chief minister like Devendra Fadnavis, who calls me even at midnight for work,” Shah said.

“During the 15-year rule of Congress-NCP, Maharashtra trailed in various fields. But after Fadnavis took charge, the state has started progressing fast,” said Shah.

First Published: Oct 11, 2019 00:23 IST

