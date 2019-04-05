MKCL Arabia Ltd to conduct courses at King Saud university

After successfully running the Maharashtra State Certificate in Information Technology (MSCIT) for 18 years, Maharashtra Knowledge Corporation Limited (MKCL) has joined hands with King Saud University, a renowned university in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

“The learning management system used in designing MKCL’s MSCIT course was demonstrated to the University officials, they understood that it matches international benchmarking and so MKCL was awarded the contract,” said Neel Prabhu, general manager for international business development programme, MKCL. So, a joint venture company, MKCL Arabia Ltd has been formed. MKCL has also been entrusted with conducting online exams. MKCL has enrolled atleast 20,000 learners in online mode from atleast 130 countries.

