e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 24, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Dec 24, 2019
Home / Pune News / Origami exhibition at Tilak Smarak Mandir from Dec 26

Origami exhibition at Tilak Smarak Mandir from Dec 26

pune Updated: Dec 24, 2019 15:42 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Art lovers will get a chance to see skillfully made origami pieces at an exhibition organised by the Origami Mitra and Indutai Tilak Kala Kendra from Thursday, December 26 to Sunday, December 29, at Tilak Smarak Mandir, between 10am and 8pm on all days.

The exhibition will showcase the work of 30 to 35 origami artistes from Pune and Mumbai. Various paper models such as birds, animals, vehicles, historical figures and other decorative pieces will be presented, informed Swati Dharmadhikari, member, Origami Mitra Organisation.

Artworks by renowned writer and origami enthusiast Anil Awachat will also be displayed at this exhibition. The inauguration of the exhibition will be done by Sudhakar Chavhan, former department head, Abhinav College.

Dharmadhikari said, ‘‘Origami is a unique art that helps in increasing concentration and organisation skills. It aids thinking, imagination and overall emotional development. At least 15 to 18 origami artists from Pune will take part in the exhibition. These art pieces will not be for sale. The exhibition is an attempt to make the art lovers aware of the beauty of origami.’’

top news
Govt sets up Dept of Military Affairs to be headed by Chief of Defence Staff
Govt sets up Dept of Military Affairs to be headed by Chief of Defence Staff
Railways’ reform starts from the top, Centre halves 8-member railway board
Railways’ reform starts from the top, Centre halves 8-member railway board
Union Cabinet clears Rs 3,900 crore plan to update NPR, once powered by UPA govt
Union Cabinet clears Rs 3,900 crore plan to update NPR, once powered by UPA govt
Chidambaram, Stalin among 8,000 booked for anti-CAA rally in Chennai
Chidambaram, Stalin among 8,000 booked for anti-CAA rally in Chennai
In thank you note, Prashant Kishor gives Rahul Gandhi a task; gets trolled
In thank you note, Prashant Kishor gives Rahul Gandhi a task; gets trolled
Activa pushes total Honda’s BS 6 sales to over 60,000 units
Activa pushes total Honda’s BS 6 sales to over 60,000 units
India, England, Australia boards plan four-nation event to counter ICC
India, England, Australia boards plan four-nation event to counter ICC
Mamata Banerjee’s anti-CAA slogans as Fadnavis supports Citizenship law in WB
Mamata Banerjee’s anti-CAA slogans as Fadnavis supports Citizenship law in WB
trending topics
CAA protestNational Population RegisterICC Test RankingsGPAT 2020 admit cardAssam Police RecruitmentBCCIToTok

don't miss

latest news

india news

Pune News