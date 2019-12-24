Origami exhibition at Tilak Smarak Mandir from Dec 26

pune

Art lovers will get a chance to see skillfully made origami pieces at an exhibition organised by the Origami Mitra and Indutai Tilak Kala Kendra from Thursday, December 26 to Sunday, December 29, at Tilak Smarak Mandir, between 10am and 8pm on all days.

The exhibition will showcase the work of 30 to 35 origami artistes from Pune and Mumbai. Various paper models such as birds, animals, vehicles, historical figures and other decorative pieces will be presented, informed Swati Dharmadhikari, member, Origami Mitra Organisation.

Artworks by renowned writer and origami enthusiast Anil Awachat will also be displayed at this exhibition. The inauguration of the exhibition will be done by Sudhakar Chavhan, former department head, Abhinav College.

Dharmadhikari said, ‘‘Origami is a unique art that helps in increasing concentration and organisation skills. It aids thinking, imagination and overall emotional development. At least 15 to 18 origami artists from Pune will take part in the exhibition. These art pieces will not be for sale. The exhibition is an attempt to make the art lovers aware of the beauty of origami.’’