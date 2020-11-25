PMC to reopen subways in the city

pune

Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 17:00 IST

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to reopen all subways in the city which are closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to Srinivas Bonala, PMC additional city engineer and officer-in-charge Pune city has 17 subways and three subways are for vehicles.

“All of the subways were closed during lockdown but as everything is back on track and open citizens are facing trouble crossing the roads in the city. Therefore, the Pune Municipal Corporation has decided to open up the subways.”

Bonala issued instructions to all the regional ward offices and instructed them to clean up the subways and begin the process of reopening them again.

Since the subways were closed for over eight months, they are in need of cleaning before they can be opened up for pedestrians.

BJP leader and spokesperson Sandeep Khardekar said he was following up with the Pune Municipal Corporation since the last many days demanding the opening up of the subways across the city.

“After lockdown was lifted, citizens have begun going for walks and shopping but were facing problems crossing the roads since the subways were shut. I appealed to the Pune municipal administration to open up the subways for the convenience of the pedestrians,” Khardekar told HT.

Khardekar believes the subways should be ready for use in the next two days.

“As the administration has instructed to clean up the subways and open them up, I’m expecting that in the next two days, subways would be fully functional for the pedestrians. Already, the work of cleaning the subway on Karve road has begun,” Khardekar said.