Post suspension order, FTII student missing since January 13 in Pune

A third year student of Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Manoj Kumar Verma, batch of 2016, Art Direction and production design has been missing since January 13, Sunday evening, from the institute following suspension order from all academic activity of FTII.

A First Information Report was filed by his classmates on January 17.

According to the FIR, Manoj Kumar Verma (31) was disturbed after being suspended and left without informing anybody. He has been missing since 13 January.

According to the students who also checked with CCTV with the FTII security, Manoj was last seen on 10.30 pm on Sunday on 13 January.

The students said that Manoj was deeply disturbed since his suspension and had even apologised to the professors but it was not accepted. Manoj’s wife called some of his classmates when there was no contact and then when the students tried to call his number, it was switched off.

The students speculate that his disappearance might have something to do with his suspension from academic classes. The letter dated 21 December 2018, mentions an incident that took place on 19 December 2018 during one of the long takes at the Art direction and production design department. The letter states that Manoj and his classmate misbehaved with Vikram Verma, Associate professor and head of art direction and production design department. This letter gave Manoj 24 hours to express remorse over the incident and apologise.

Stating that he had been suspended from all academic activities of FTII, which includes classes, practical training, workshops and exercises, the letter said that the proctor of FTII would conduct an inquiry into the incident and recommend final decision about this case of indiscipline.

While Dheeraj Meshram, Dean, FTII, said, “I am not entitled to make a statement to the press,” FTII director Bhupendra Kainthola said he was in Dehradun for a session and would discuss the issue later.

First Published: Jan 19, 2019 17:30 IST