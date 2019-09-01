Understanding the hymn that praises the deity

pune

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 16:48 IST

Those celebrating Ganesh festival are familiar with the Marathi arati or hymn, Sukhakarta Dukhaharta. But, think again; are you really as familiar with the arati as you think you are? Or have you been singing and interpreting the arati incorrectly, all this time? Pune-based Atah Lifestyle’s (www.atah.in) the Ganesha Arati Book will help you understand the hymn better.

Laid out horizontally, almost like a pothi or manuscript of primeval scriptures, the book is designed hardback. Unlike traditional hymn books that contains verses printed across pages for devotees to routinely read through, here every page, every motif and illustration in the book has been crafted with the idea of helping the reader engage with the arati and the legends of Ganesh in a meaningful and artistic manner.

Conceived, scripted, designed and marketed in-house by Atah Lifestyle, the book can be read on the go because of its convenient size. The arati is presented across two folds, one in Marathi and the other, an English transliteration. It’s created for every kind of reader — from children to seniors, from the devout to those simply interested in Indian mythology.

The set of instructions on Page 10 handholds readers through navigating the book. The glossary introduces readers to a list of non-English words that appear through the book. The book carries endearing legends about Ganesh, which makes it appealing and relevant to readers across ages, even in this 21st century.

As cities grew larger and families became nuclear, the singing of hymns especially of the likes of Sukhakarta Dukhaharta became more of a ritualistic routine. So, it is an effort to help readers transcend mere ritualistic forms of worship and instead understand its very essence. Designed and illustrated by Gayatri Shah and scripted by Chaitra Patel, the team at Atah collaborated with Manjiri Bhalerao, associate professor of Indology at Tilak Maharashtra Vidyapeeth, on the subject matter.

Priced at Rs 499, the book makes a great gift too, whatever the occasion; a baby shower, a housewarming or a wedding. The reader-friendly book can be ordered on Atah’s website. Through Amazon, it is also available for international shipping.

