After Amritsar, Patiala to get heritage street

Following the example of Amritsar, roads in the periphery of the 255-year-old Qila Mubarak will be converted into a heritage street and will be given a royal look.

The project is in its planning and development stage, and the district administration has prepared a detailed blueprint of the overall appearance of the street.

During a meeting with the officials of the district administration, called on June 6, chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh had discussed the overall development of Patiala. He had particularly mentioned the heritage street project around Qila Mubarak, which is also the CM’s ancestral home.

He had directed the officials to ensure preservation of the palace’s original look and feel; and had asked them to engage an expert consultant architect for the same.

The erstwhile SAD-BJP (Shiromani Akali Dal-Bharatiya Janata Party) government had developed a 1-km stretch leading from the Hall Gate and the Golden Temple in Amritsar into Heritage Street in 2016. The entire project was worth ₹160 crore. The Street has been acclaimed by tourists across the globe.

Deputy commissioner (DC) Kumar Amit said that the project related to the development of heritage street is in pipeline. “It will be completely different from the Heritage Street in Amritsar. Since it involves many technicalities, we are planning to hire a team of experts to assist the state government in executing the plan,” the DC said.

He added that the project was mooted in association with the state tourism and cultural affairs department.

The Punjab government has already mooted a plan to get the historic Qila Mubarak added to the list of United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation’s (UNESCO) world heritage sites. A team from the UNESCO had visited the site last year.

The palace was first built by Baba Ala Singh, the founder of Phulkian royalty, to which Captain Amarinder Singh belongs. It was first built as a mud fortress back in 1763 and was later reconstructed using baked bricks.

Spread over 10-acre, the Qila Mubarak is situated in the heart of the Royal City and it consists of a guest house and a Darbar Hall (from where Captain’s ancestors ruled over the Patiala province), and 13 royal chambers with many wall paintings on them. The fort had an underground sewerage system.

The Darbar Hall has on display rare cannons, swords, a shield, a sword of Nadir Shah and other articles of historical importance.

Presently, the Archaeological Survey of India, along with Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH), are undertaking the restoration work. The Union government has sanctioned ₹38 crore for its restoration work.