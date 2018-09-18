His property usurped, 94-year-old ex-serviceman fighting a lone battle in Ludhiana

At the twilight of his life when he should be enjoying a peaceful life, a 94-year-old ex-serviceman is running from pillar to post to get back his property, which had been usurped by a non-resident Indian (NRI).

Currently living in the Sainik House in Sector-21, Chandigarh, Joginder Singh Brar, has to come to Ludhiana at least once every month for the court hearing in the case. Brar, who had served as a Hawaldar in the Indian Army and remained a head clerk in civil supplies department, says that the case has been going on for the past 16 years.

On Monday, he was seen walking towards the railway station carrying a black suitcase and a water bottle when some traffic cops spotted him and arranged an auto rickshaw.

“The train for Chandigarh will arrive around 8pm. So I have no choice but to wait at the railway station. I am too old to travel in a bus and my mobile phone has been stolen nearly seven times in the past while travelling,” said the frail nonagenarian.

He has four children, one of them died while the others were based in the United States. His wife also lives with him at the Sainik House in Chandigarh.In 1980, he along with his family had left for America.

In 1996, when he returned to Ludhiana, he was shocked to find that someone had allegedly usurped his property.

“Since then I have been fight a case but the justice continues to elude us. I have also filed many police complaints but sadly no action was taken,” said Joginder Singh.

According to his lawyer, GPS Brar, an NRI formulated a fake document of Joginder’s property located on Rani Jhansi Road and sold it further.

The property has been sold 13 times so far. Joginder said that he had lodged a complaint with the NRI police station nearly two-years-ago but no action has been taken so far. Despite repeated attempts, the SHO of NRI police station Ranjit Singh, who is currently deployed on polling duty, was not available for comments.

First Published: Sep 18, 2018 09:43 IST