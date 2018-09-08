Panjab University’s first woman president Kanupriya changes political discourse

A few years back, student politics at Panjab University (PU) was dominated by male student leaders. This year, the discourse of politics has changed with Kanupriya, a member of left-leaning Students for Society (SFS) , as the first woman president, elected on Thursday.

Before the student council elections were held, many students leaders of various outfits had opined that SFS took a wrong decision by choosing a woman candidate. They had said SFS had earlier too failed to win the student council elections as they had fielded women presidential candidates.

Criticising the decision, A few student leaders had said ‘Kudi kudi nu vote nahi paundi (women do not vote for women)’. However, the stereotypical view changed this year.

‘Kanupriya will bring change’

On Friday, girl students said Kanupriya’s victory will bring a change in the political scenario of PU. Hassanpreet Kaur, last year’s presidential candidate from SFS, said, “The discourse had started changing last year. The view that a woman cannot be president of the student council has been thrown out of the window. Yesterday night, we held a rally with 400 girl students. It is a change in itself.”

‘Victory brought a sense of sisterhood’

Ravinder Kaur, a student of the department of English, said, “On Thursday evening, girl students who had voted for other candidates said they should have voted for Kanupriya. Her victory brought a sense of sisterhood among the girls on campus.”

Lovepreet Kaur, a student of the department of public administration, said, “Now, more and more girl students will step into politics. They will know that they do not need to depend on male leaders to bring up their issues.”

Priya Garg, a student of the department of chemistry, said, “We are in majority on the campus, but we have not found representation in the real sense. Only a woman can understand the problems faced by a woman.”

Triumph celebrated till late night

Till late night, girl students and hostellers celebrated Kanupriya’s victory at PU. Harpreet Kaur, a member of SFS, said, “Every girl felt she was really a part of the university after the declaration of polls results yesterday.”

On Thursday, Girls raised slogans, including ‘Bari barsi khattan gya si khatt ke lyanda ghiya, jashan manao bai jitt gayi sadi Kanupriya.’

Kanupriya said, “Girls were so overwhelmed with my victory, they kept coming to me and suggested so many ideas. It felt as if they were waiting for this day. They wish their issues will be addressed.”

