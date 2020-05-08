e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 08, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Ranchi / Jharkhand maintaining district-wise logbook of returnees to ensure accommodation, supply of essentials

Jharkhand maintaining district-wise logbook of returnees to ensure accommodation, supply of essentials

The first special train run by the railways after suspension of its operation due to the lockdown ferried around 1200 migrant workers from Lingampally in Telangana to Hatia in Ranchi on the World Labour day (May 1).

ranchi Updated: May 08, 2020 18:32 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Ranchi
Thousands of migrant workers and students have come back to the state by special trains from far-off places like Kerala, Telangana, Kota in Rajasthan and Punjab.
Thousands of migrant workers and students have come back to the state by special trains from far-off places like Kerala, Telangana, Kota in Rajasthan and Punjab.(AP file photo )
         

With a large number of migrant workers returning to their homes from different parts of the country, the Jharkhand government is maintaining a district-wise logbook containing their details to ensure they get food, accommodation and medicines at their native places, official sources said on Friday.

The logbooks at the district level have information about the returnees collected by officials while talking to them over phone, the sources said.

After returning to the state, the migrant workers are transported by buses to their native places where they are quarantined as per the Covid-19 protocols.

The first special train run by the railways after suspension of its operation due to the lockdown ferried around 1200 migrant workers from Lingampally in Telangana to Hatia in Ranchi on the World Labour day (May 1).

The 24-coach train was the first in the country to transport stranded migrant workers after the Centre had permitted inter-state movement by relaxing the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

Since then, thousands of migrant workers and students have come back to the state by special trains from far-off places like Kerala, Telangana, Kota in Rajasthan and Punjab.

Many others travelled back home in buses from Punjab, Telangana and Chhattisgarh, among others.

To help people from other states who are stranded in Jharkhand, the state government has launched ‘Jharkhand sahayata portal’ where they can register themselves, an official statement said.

These people can register themselves on http://covid19reg.jharkhand.gov.in/ and the state government will make arrangements for their return, it said.

Taking to Twitter, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday praised pravasis (migrants) of Jharkhand, who could not come home so far, for showing patience in the times of crisis and assured them that the state was making efforts to run more trains to bring them back.

The government has appointed deputy officials for coordinating movement of migrant workers and others stuck in West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh, the statement said.

tags
top news
NSA Ajit Doval packs in 3 blunt messages to Pak in daily PoK weather forecast
NSA Ajit Doval packs in 3 blunt messages to Pak in daily PoK weather forecast
Maharashtra gets NHRC notice after 16 migrants killed in train accident
Maharashtra gets NHRC notice after 16 migrants killed in train accident
‘Migrants thought trains not plying’: Railway safety watchdog after 16 killed
‘Migrants thought trains not plying’: Railway safety watchdog after 16 killed
Talk to CMs regularly, make them partners in fight with Covid: Rahul to PM
Talk to CMs regularly, make them partners in fight with Covid: Rahul to PM
Pak launches terror’s new face in Kashmir, Imran Khan follows up on Twitter
Pak launches terror’s new face in Kashmir, Imran Khan follows up on Twitter
MS reads the game better than Ricky: Hussey on Dhoni and Ponting
MS reads the game better than Ricky: Hussey on Dhoni and Ponting
Ford is working on a car paint that can protect your vehicle from bird poop
Ford is working on a car paint that can protect your vehicle from bird poop
World’s biggest repatriation exercise underway: All you need to know
World’s biggest repatriation exercise underway: All you need to know
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 MumbaiPM Narendra ModiVande Bharat MissionGoods Train in MaharashtraImran Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

ranchi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In