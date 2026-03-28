Beyond Section 80C: Real estate repositioned for year-end returns and liquidity

By the time March arrives, most Indian investors know the routine: review tax-saving options, reassess deductions, and evaluate property largely through one question: Does it still help reduce taxable income? Real estate investment: Investors are now assessing real estate on a post-tax basis—factoring in costs, yields and liquidity, shifting it from a tax-saving tool to a strategic portfolio allocation. (Photo for representational purposes only) (Pexels)

Real estate has long been part of that framework. Traditionally, principal repayment qualified under the ₹1.5 lakh Section 80C limit, while interest on a self-occupied home loan was deductible up to ₹2 lakh under the old regime. While these provisions still exist, they no longer drive decision-making the way they once did.

In their place, a more nuanced approach is emerging. Investors are increasingly evaluating real estate on a post-tax basis, factoring in holding costs, yields and liquidity. As a result, property is no longer seen merely as a year-end tax-saving tool, but as a strategic, tax-aware allocation within a diversified portfolio.

Where post-tax thinking becomes unavoidable Post-tax thinking matters in property because the tax treatment is layered.

Rental income from directly owned property is taxed under the heading ‘Income from house property,’ and the tax department’s own guidance makes clear that such rental income is taxable in the hands of the owner. At the same time, the computation allows a standard deduction of 30% of the net annual value for house property. That means gross rent is only the starting point; the relevant question is what survives after the property-level computation and then after the investor’s own tax position is applied.

Exit taxation also affects how investors think about holding periods. Under current tax guidance, immovable property becomes a long-term capital asset after 24 months, while a unit of a business trust becomes long-term after 12 months for transfers on or after 23 July 2024. For long-term capital assets transferred on or after 23 July 2024, the tax department says the broad long-term capital gains rate is 12.5% without indexation.

None of this automatically makes one route superior to another. It simply means tax efficiency can no longer be reduced to ‘property gives deductions.’ Investors now have to compare very different tax mechanics across direct ownership, listed real estate vehicles, and newer digital structures. That is exactly why the phrase post-tax return has become more important than tax-saving.

The portfolio view is replacing the possession view There is also a structural change in how real estate is being used.

Real estate is no longer competing only with other apartments or plots. It is competing with debt funds, bonds, equities, REIT units, and other income-oriented instruments for space inside a portfolio. Increasingly, investors are also evaluating yield consistency, how predictable and stable rental income is over time, rather than just headline returns.

That tends to push investors toward a more clinical set of questions. What is the minimum ticket? What are the cash-flow mechanics? How transparent is pricing? What does liquidity look like? How is the income taxed? How long does one have to hold before the tax treatment changes? A deduction-led conversation cannot answer those questions on its own.

Why newer formats are part of this story This is where digital platforms become relevant to the discussion, not as a replacement for traditional real estate, but as a reflection of how investor expectations are evolving.

These enable investors to buy and sell property exposure in small, divisible units, starting from around ₹10,000, through a digital marketplace. Instead of committing large capital to a single asset, investors can build exposure incrementally and across locations.

In the context of year-end decision-making, this kind of structure aligns more closely with how real estate is now being evaluated. Smaller ticket sizes and managed assets make it easier to assess post-tax returns at the individual investment level, rather than relying on a single, long-term outcome.

It also introduces a more allocation-driven approach. Rather than anchoring on one property purchase, investors can consider how real estate fits within a broader portfolio, adjusting exposure based on yield expectations, time horizon, and liquidity needs.

From a tax perspective, the relevance is not in creating additional deductions, but in enabling clearer evaluation. When investments are structured, trackable, and digitally managed, it becomes easier to understand what remains after taxes and costs, bringing real estate closer to the same analytical framework used for other financial assets.

What a smarter year-end filter now looks like A more useful financial year-end filter for real estate in 2026 is not ‘does this come with a tax angle?’ Almost every mature asset class does. The sharper filter is whether the asset stands up after the tax angle is stripped back.

That means asking whether the expected income is visible, whether the holding period suits the investor’s cash-flow needs, whether the tax treatment is simple enough to model in advance, and whether the exposure improves overall portfolio balance rather than merely expanding real estate concentration.

It also means being honest about what has changed. The majority shift toward the new tax regime has reduced the emotional weight of deduction-led investing. Real estate markets themselves have become more financialised. And the listing of both physical and digital formats has made it easier to compare properties to other assets using the same language: ticket size, liquidity, cash flow, and post-tax efficiency. Real estate is now being approached as a tax-aware investment, where tax is factored into the decision, but balanced alongside returns, liquidity, and overall portfolio efficiency.

That is the real year-end reset. Real estate is not disappearing from tax planning. It is simply re-entering the conversation in a different role: less as a deduction vehicle, more as a tax-aware allocation decision.

And for investors, that is probably the healthier way to look at it.