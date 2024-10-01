Birla Estates sells housing properties worth 600 crore in Bengaluru

Birla Estates Private Limited on October 1 said that the company has sold its inventory in the Bengaluru project, Birla Trimaya Phase II – The Park, achieving an approximate booking value of about ₹600 crore. Birla Estates sells 95% of Bengaluru project in 24 hours clocking ₹ 600 crore in booking value (Representational photo)(Aniruddha Chowdhury/Mint)

"Birla Trimaya Phase II – The Park, has sold almost 95 per cent of its inventory within 24 hours of its launch achieving an approximate booking value of about ₹600 crore," it said.

This follows the performance of Phase I of Birla Trimaya, which secured approximately ₹500 crore in bookings within 36 hours of its launch, the company said in a statement.

Overall, the cumulative booking value achieved till date is approximately ₹1,100 crore and the project is anticipated to generate a total revenue potential of around ₹3,000 crore, it added.

Located on Shettigere Road in Devanahalli of North Bengaluru, the project is spread across 52 acres, comprising apartments, row houses and duplex homes.

“Our focus on design differentiation and deep understanding of the market has created this new benchmark. Bengaluru remains a key focus market in our growth plans,” said K T Jithendran, MD and CEO of Birla Estates.

Headquartered in Mumbai, Birla Estates Private Limited is a wholly owned subsidiary of Aditya Birla Real Estate Limited, primarily focused on developing premium residential housing in key markets.

It develops land parcels both through outright purchases as well as asset light joint ventures apart from developing its own land parcels.

The company has a project pipeline worth ₹45,000 crore in gross development value, Jithendran had said in November 2023.

The company has regional offices in NCR, Bengaluru and Pune. Its commercial portfolio comprises two grade-A commercial buildings located in Worli, Mumbai with around 6 lakh square feet of leasable area.

Earlier, a Birla Estates’ subsidiary had bought Hindalco Industries’ Kalwa’s factory, spread over 24.5 acres, for ₹537.42 crore. In July 2023, Hindalco Industries had announced that its board of directors had given the go-ahead for sale of the land parcel to Birla Estates’ arm, Ekamaya Properties.