Coldplay Concert 2025: 5 things you should know about Ahmedabad’s real estate market and infrastructure projects

Coldplay fans from all across the country descended upon Ahmedabad over the weekend to attend the band's concert on January 25 and 26, and many were surprised by the city's infrastructure. In fact, the city earned rave reviews on social media for hosting two Coldplay concerts in two days.

Here are five things you should know about the Ahmedabad real estate market and the infrastructure growth in the city.

1) Ahmedabad is the largest city in Gujarat

Ahmedabad is traditionally known for its rich culture and heritage. It is also an industrial and manufacturing hub with businesses rooted in textiles, chemicals and petrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, and automobiles.

According to real estate consultant ANAROCK, Ahmedabad is the seventh-largest metropolis in India and the largest in Gujarat. In the 19th century, the construction of railways and textile mills began an economic boom that established it as an important trade and commercial centre in the country.

The population of Ahmedabad is over 88 lakh and the per capita income is ₹4.04 lakh, and the city contributes around 20% to the GDP of Gujarat, according to Colliers India, a real estate consultancy firm

Ahmedabad has several companies, such as TCS, IBM, Capgemini, Amazon, Wipro, etc.

2) Ahmedabad’s bullet train project

The Ahmedabad to Mumbai Bullet train project is being constructed by the National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL). The NHSRCL, in December 2024, had commenced the critical phase of rail welding for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project in Gujarat, marking the final stage before track laying for the 508-kilometre route designed for speeds of 320 kilometres per hour, according to a report by HT.com

The bullet train route is expected to have 12 stations starting from Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Thane, Virar, Boisar, Vapi, Bilimora, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand, Ahmedabad and Sabarmati.

3) Land prices boom in Ahmedabad

Land prices, particularly at Shela in the western outskirts of Ahmedabad, have risen from ₹2,000 per sq ft to around ₹7,500 per sq ft and are expected to go above ₹17,000 per sq ft by 2035, according to Colliers India.

Ahmedabad was featured last week on India's list of top 30 emerging cities with rising land and real estate prices. According to Colliers India, land prices in the micro markets of Ahmedabad have been on an upward trajectory. Prices have been increasing because of initiatives like the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor, Dholera SIR, and Smart City initiatives.

Upcoming developments, such as the completion of the Ahmedabad Metro Phase 2, the opening of a new airport in Dholera, and the completion of high-speed railway corridors, are poised to boost the real estate sector and increase prices in the next five years.

4) Residential capital and rental values in Ahmedabad

According to ANAROCK data, the Ahmedabad real estate market sells around 40,000 units annually, and the supply is around the same.

Out of the total supply, around 80% is in the affordable and mid-segment range, followed by high-end and luxury. According to the ANAROCK data, apartments up to ₹40 lakh are considered to be in the affordable range in Ahmedabad. The mid-segment is between ₹40 lakh and ₹80 lakh. The high-end segment is ₹80 lakh to ₹1.50 crore. ₹1.50 to ₹2.50 crore is considered a luxury, and all apartments above ₹2.50 are in the ultra-luxury segment.

According to an ANAROCK report, the average per sq ft rate of apartments in Ahmedabad was ₹6,000 as of July 2024. Typical 1,2 and 3 BHK apartments are available in the range of ₹5,000 to ₹40,000, depending on the area and several other factors, according to local brokers.

5) Ahmedabad’s proximity to GIFT city

Gift City, also known as Gujarat International Finance Tec-City, is located on the banks of the Sabarmati River between Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar in Gujarat.

The Gift City is spread over 880 acres and includes a special economic zone (SEZ). GIFT City is broadly divided into an SEZ with financial institutions and banks and a non-SEZ area with commercial office spaces and residential buildings. Property consultants say around 30% of the total 880 acres is operational, and around 30% of the total area is reserved for residential projects.

According to ANAROCK, property prices in GIFT City have increased by almost 74% in the last five years. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, land prices in the area were around ₹4,300 per sq ft and increased to ₹7,500 per sq ft by the end of Q1 2024.

Residential rentals have also jumped by 40% from ₹25,000 per month to ₹35,000 per month as of Q1 2024. Commercial office space rentals in GIFT City have seen a 32% increase, while residential capital values have risen by 74%—from ₹4,700 per sq ft in 2019 to nearly ₹8,200 per sq ft by Q1 2024.