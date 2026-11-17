Imagine an office building worth ₹100 crore. It has tenants, rental agreements and the usual expenses that come with running a commercial property. Buying it would be beyond the reach of most individual investors. Even someone with considerable savings might hesitate to put such a large amount into one building.

SM-REITs are opening a regulated route to fractional ownership of commercial properties in India, although investment risks and liquidity remain important considerations.

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Now consider an investment of ₹10 lakh linked to that property. The investor would not own a particular office or have their name on the building's title documents. Their holding would be represented by units in a trust, with returns dependent on the financial performance of the underlying assets.

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This is the arrangement made possible through Small and Medium Real Estate Investment Trusts, or SM-REITs, introduced under a framework established by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) in March 2024.

The potential market is sizeable. CBRE's December 2025 report, From Niche to Next Wave: SM REITs Forging Real Estate Investment Frontiers, estimated an opportunity exceeding US$75 billion, drawing on more than 500 million sq. ft. of potentially eligible office, logistics and retail property.

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{{^usCountry}} Those numbers describe an estimated opportunity, not the size of the listed market today. They do, however, suggest how much commercial property could potentially be considered for this form of investment. Fractional property investment isn't entirely new {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Those numbers describe an estimated opportunity, not the size of the listed market today. They do, however, suggest how much commercial property could potentially be considered for this form of investment. Fractional property investment isn't entirely new {{/usCountry}}

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Before SM-REITs arrived, several platforms were already offering investors the opportunity to pool money and acquire commercial property. Typically, a special purpose vehicle (SPV) would hold the building, while investors held securities in that entity. Rental collections provided income, subject to expenses and the terms of the arrangement.

The market had attracted capital. GHAR.TV's India Fractional Ownership & SM REIT Market Report 2026, published in July 2026, estimated that assets under management on legacy fractional ownership platforms increased from approximately ₹1,500 crore in 2019 to ₹4,000 crore by 2023. These figures relate to the older fractional ownership market, before the regulated SM-REIT structure became available.

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The difficulty was that investment arrangements differed from one platform to another. Fees, valuation methods, ownership structures and exit procedures depended on the terms of each offering. SEBI's SM-REIT regulations introduced common requirements for eligible schemes, including registration, disclosures, governance and stock-exchange listing. Investors now have a prescribed regulatory framework against which to examine participating schemes, although the commercial risks of the properties themselves remain.

Small property, sizeable investment

The word 'small' in SM-REIT can be misleading for anyone expecting an inexpensive investment. It refers to the value of the properties held under a scheme. SEBI permits SM-REIT schemes with real estate assets valued at ₹50 crore or more but below ₹500 crore. Conventional REITs operate under a separate framework with a minimum asset-value requirement of ₹500 crore.

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The minimum issue price for SM-REIT units is ₹10 lakh. That may be far below the cost of purchasing a commercial building, but ₹10 lakh is still a substantial amount for an individual investor. Someone saving for a home, supporting a family or building an investment portfolio may find it difficult to commit that sum to a single property-linked instrument.

GHAR.TV's 2026 report identifies high-net-worth individuals and investors with substantial available capital among the important participants in the early SM-REIT market. For now, the entry requirement helps explain why wider access to commercial property does not necessarily mean access for every retail investor.

What exactly does the investor own?

An SM-REIT is organised as a trust that can launch separate investment schemes. Each scheme holds its property assets through wholly owned SPVs. The SPV owns the property and receives rental income. The investment manager oversees the scheme, while investors hold units representing their interest in it.

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SEBI requires the assets, liabilities, bank accounts and financial records of individual schemes to be kept separate. This makes the details of the particular scheme important. An investor needs to know which buildings it holds, who occupies them, how much rent they generate and what financial obligations accompany them.

The regulations also place restrictions on the properties that can be acquired. At least 95% of a scheme's asset value must be invested in completed, revenue-generating properties. The remaining portion may be held in permitted liquid assets. Under-construction and non-revenue-generating properties are prohibited.

The intention is to concentrate investment on assets already capable of producing income. A completed building, of course, is not necessarily a fully occupied one. Rental performance still depends on the tenants, their lease agreements and the conditions in the local property market.

Reading the documents before committing money

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A commercial property can look attractive on paper, particularly when projected rental income is presented alongside a valuation. The assumptions behind those figures deserve attention.

SEBI requires SM-REIT offer documents to disclose material information about the properties, including rental income, comparable lease rentals, valuations and borrowing arrangements. Independent valuations are part of the framework. Comprehensive property valuations are required annually, with additional assessments under specified circumstances.

Investment managers must also meet eligibility requirements relating to financial resources and relevant experience. They are required to maintain prescribed minimum investments in their schemes, giving them a continuing financial interest in the assets they manage. The regulations set out governance responsibilities, disclosure obligations and mechanisms for regulatory oversight and investor grievances.

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These requirements provide a degree of consistency that was not necessarily present across older fractional ownership arrangements. They also give investors information with which to question a valuation, examine rental assumptions or understand how much debt a scheme carries. None of these protections can ensure that a property will retain its value or that a tenant will remain in occupation.

Where the rent goes

Suppose a commercial building has several tenants paying rent every month. Those payments form the basis of its income, but expenses must be met before cash can be distributed to investors. Maintenance, property-related costs and financing obligations can all affect the amount remaining.

SEBI's SM-REIT framework specifies how net distributable cash flows must move through the structure. The SPV must distribute at least 95% of its net distributable cash flows to the scheme. The scheme must then distribute 100% of its net distributable cash flows to unitholders, with distributions declared at least quarterly.

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These percentages apply to net distributable cash flows calculated under the regulations, not to gross rent collected from tenants. GHAR.TV's July 2026 research reported projected distribution yields of approximately 8–9% among listed SM-REIT schemes.

The word 'projected' is important. These figures are estimates reported by the publication, rather than guaranteed returns or a verified market-wide yield available currently. A vacancy, delayed rent payment or unexpected expense could affect distributions. Borrowing costs and lease renewals may also influence future cash flows. The length of existing leases and the financial strength of major tenants are therefore worth examining alongside any projected yield.

A stock-exchange listing doesn't guarantee an easy exit

Someone who invested through an older fractional ownership platform might have needed to find another purchaser or follow an exit process established by that platform. SM-REIT units must be listed on recognised stock exchanges, giving investors a secondary-market route to sell their holdings.

But a listing is only useful for an exit when there are buyers willing to transact. GHAR.TV's 2026 report observed thin trading activity in early listed SM-REIT schemes. Limited volumes can make it difficult to sell units quickly, particularly when an investor has a specific price in mind. A seller may have to wait for demand to emerge or accept a lower price than expected. For someone considering an SM-REIT, trading activity in the particular scheme deserves as much attention as the existence of the exchange listing itself.

What if the biggest tenant leaves?

Consider a building occupied by only a handful of companies. If its largest tenant vacates the premises, a substantial share of rental income could disappear until a replacement is found. The property may still have considerable value, but the interruption in rent can affect the cash available for distribution. Finding a new tenant may also involve brokerage expenses, refurbishment or a period of vacancy. This is a particular consideration for smaller property portfolios, where income may depend on relatively few buildings or occupiers.

The location and type of property also matter. An office building's leasing prospects depend on corporate demand, while warehouses and retail premises face different operating and tenant-related conditions. Debt can add pressure when income falls.

SEBI permits borrowing by SM-REIT schemes within prescribed limits. Total borrowings and deferred payments, after adjusting for cash and cash equivalents, are subject to a ceiling of 49% of the scheme's asset value.

Repayments and refinancing requirements can influence the cash remaining for investors. Before committing capital, an investor would have reason to examine lease expiry dates, tenant concentration, outstanding borrowing and the assumptions used to calculate expected distributions.

The market opportunity is much larger than the market itself

CBRE's December 2025 research identified more than 500 million sq. ft. of potentially eligible commercial property across office, logistics and retail segments in India's seven leading cities. Its estimate of an opportunity exceeding US$75 billion was based on selected investment-grade properties as of the third quarter of 2025. The assessment included eligible upcoming office supply while excluding certain assets already held by REITs and institutional investors.

For perspective, GHAR.TV reported approximately ₹1,070 crore in assets under management across listed SM-REIT schemes in its early-2026 assessment. The two figures describe very different things: one is an estimate of property that could potentially qualify for SM-REIT investment, while the other concerns assets already held in listed schemes.

Bringing more properties into the market will require owners willing to participate, suitable valuations, investor demand and managers capable of meeting SEBI's requirements. There is no certainty that the entire pool identified by CBRE will eventually enter SM-REIT structures.

How widely can SM-REITs reach?

The introduction of SM-REITs has given eligible fractional commercial property investments a formal regulatory structure. Investors can examine disclosures, valuations, management arrangements and the properties held by a scheme before deciding whether to participate. There are still practical limits to accessibility.

The ₹10 lakh entry requirement places the investment beyond the immediate reach of many smaller retail investors. Rental income depends on tenants and operating conditions, while selling units may prove difficult when trading volumes are low. The early market is also relatively small, and its longer-term record of operating performance and secondary-market activity is still developing.

SM-REITs could broaden participation among investors who have substantial capital available but do not wish to purchase an entire commercial building. Whether that opportunity eventually reaches a much larger group will depend on what happens after the units are issued: how reliably the properties generate income, how managers handle vacancies and debt, and whether investors can find buyers when they want to sell.

The regulatory framework has created a route into smaller commercial property assets. The experience of investing through that route will determine how widely it is used.

Note to the reader: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times.