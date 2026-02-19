From pet zones, EV stations to delivery nooks, real estate developers turn to AI to decode Gen Z housing needs

Real estate developers are increasingly redesigning projects using AI-driven insights into Gen Z lifestyle preferences, signalling a decisive shift toward data-led housing design. As younger buyers expect to manage home functions through their smartphones, developers are integrating app-based building management as a standard feature. Consumer feedback analysed through AI tools has also influenced key design decisions, pet-friendly zones have become a planned element of common areas, EV charging points are now treated as essential infrastructure, and dedicated delivery spaces are being built into projects to reflect their shopping habits, Shivam Agarwal, vice president, strategic growth, Sattva Group, tells Souptik Datta. "App-based building management systems have become standard as younger buyers expect to control their homes through their smartphones," says Shivam Agarwal, vice president of Sattva Group. (File Photo )

Are real estate developers redesigning projects based on AI insights to suit Gen Z lifestyles? Today, we go beyond identifying preferred amenities and focus on understanding how people actually live, how their day unfolds and what matters to them at different moments. Feedback sessions with young buyers across our projects revealed clear priorities: flexibility, a sense of belonging, and homes that adapt seamlessly to their lifestyles.

This feedback has translated into tangible design changes. Buyers wanted homes that “breathe”, so we redesigned floor plates to improve ventilation and introduced higher ceilings across configurations. Balconies were expanded to create meaningful outdoor spaces, while storage solutions were reimagined to be smarter and more accessible, rather than treated as afterthoughts.

Convenience emerged as another key theme. EV charging points have become a baseline requirement, dedicated delivery spaces are now integrated into building design to reflect evolving shopping habits, and app-based building management systems have become standard as younger buyers expect to control their homes through their smartphones.

Community design has also evolved. Buyers were not looking for amenities alone but for opportunities to connect. This led to the creation of interest-based clubs, open social spaces designed for everyday interaction, and curated resident experiences. Pet-friendly zones have consistently been highlighted in feedback and are now thoughtfully incorporated into common-area planning.



Is AI fundamentally changing real estate decision-making, or simply speeding up existing processes? AI is doing both, but the bigger shift lies in what gets built and where. When developers analyse data on home searches, employment growth, mobility patterns and neighbourhood evolution, decision-making becomes far more informed than it was even five years ago. Locations that may once have been overlooked are now gaining attention because data provides a compelling, evidence-backed case that complements developer intuition.

Feasibility studies that previously took 6 to 8 weeks can now be completed in a week, allowing land acquisition and project kick-off decisions to happen faster and with greater clarity. AI has also helped sharpen our Request for Proposal processes, improving alignment with contractors from the outset and enabling smoother project execution. Even marketing strategies are becoming more data-led, with AI tools testing campaign themes and buyer responses before final decisions are made.

That said, human instinct and experience remain central to real estate development. Data may open the door, but it is the judgment of people who understand markets and communities that ultimately determines whether to walk through it.

Has AI helped reduce unsold inventory cycles by improving absorption forecasts and understanding buyer preferences? AI has enabled developers to make far sharper decisions even before committing to a project. Tools that analyse income levels, commute patterns and emerging employment hubs allow developers to pressure-test unit mix and sizing well before finalising plans. Getting this wrong, for instance, launching too many large-format homes in a market shifting toward compact units, is a challenge that pricing corrections alone cannot fix.

Used effectively, AI offers a grounded view of demand before construction, aligning supply with absorption. It enhances, not replaces, developer instinct by sharpening market insights.



Has AI shortened the buyer decision cycle through virtual walkthroughs, personalisation engines or predictive recommendations? When implemented well, it is quite significant. The real difference lies in how personalised the home-buying experience has become. Technologies such as virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR) and digital twins now allow buyers to experience a home that has not yet been built in a way that feels immediate and tangible rather than speculative.

AI-driven platforms can recommend homes based on lifestyle signals, for instance, suggesting a 2BHK in Sarjapur to a buyer working in Whitefield who prefers proximity to fitness amenities and is at an active purchase stage. This moves the process far beyond traditional property searches and helps buyers reach decisions faster.

Over the next five years, do you see AI fundamentally reshaping real estate development strategy, or remaining an efficiency layer? Digital twins have significantly changed how projects are evaluated before construction begins. Developers can simulate structural performance, analyse how natural light moves through the seasons, and understand how building systems respond to real occupancy patterns. Challenges that previously emerged mid-construction, often at considerable cost, are now identified and resolved at the design stage, resulting in far more predictable project delivery.

AI is speeding up contract and procurement processes, cutting planning cycles by 20–30% and improving demand forecasting. While its deeper strategic role is still evolving, AI adds the most value when it strengthens, not replaces, experienced development teams.