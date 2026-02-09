Ola gives up over 1.7 lakh sq ft of office space in Bengaluru amid AI automation and operational recalibration: Sources

Ola has surrendered more than 1.7 lakh sq ft of leased office space in Bengaluru as it accelerates the use of artificial intelligence and automation across its operations, people familiar with the matter said. Ola has surrendered over 1.7 lakh sq ft of office space in Bengaluru amid increased use of AI and automation, sources said. (Photo for representational purposes only) (Pexels )

The space given up includes 1.12 lakh sq ft of office space leased in 2023 across the 7th and 8th floors of Prestige RMZ Star Tech in Koramangala for ₹1.4 crore monthly rent. The lease for the office space commenced in April 2023. Initially leased for five years, the company had paid a security deposit of ₹8.4 crore, registration documents accessed by Propstack showed.

The remaining leased space sprawls around 60,000 sq ft at Infozone in Electronic City, where the company leased multiple spaces between 2021 and 2022, documents accessed by Propstack showed. Ola runs its battery innovation centre in this space, sources said.

“The company has automated several processes. Once automation is in place, fewer employees are required, reducing the need for office space. For instance, multiple call centre offices are no longer needed as these functions have been automated using AI,” sources said.

A list of queries has been sent to Ola. The story will be updated if a response is received.



Office transactions in Bengaluru in 2026 Since the beginning of 2026, several companies have leased office space in Bengaluru, underscoring the city’s continued appeal as India’s largest office market despite concerns around automation and hybrid work.

In January, Morgan Stanley leased about 1.6 lakh sq ft of office space at Ecoworld on Bengaluru’s Outer Ring Road–Sarjapur corridor for a monthly rent of ₹1.92 crore for nearly five years. The property is currently part of the Brookfield Properties portfolio. It was originally developed by RMZ, which in 2020 sold its assets, including a portion of Ecoworld, to Brookfield Asset Management.

Among other transactions, global technology major Honeywell Technology Solutions Lab Pvt Ltd has leased close to 4 lakh sq ft of office space in the Bellandur area of Bengaluru for a total rent of ₹429 crore for a period of seven years. The office space is situated in a building named RMZ Ecoworld, measuring 399,220 sq ft. Arliga Ecoworld Business Parks Private Limited, the owner of the space, has leased the space from January 1, 2026, for a period of seven years, as per the documents.



Bengaluru tops office leasing in 2025 Bengaluru retained its position as the largest office market, with 28.7 million sq ft in 2025, up 58.9% from 2024, according to a report by Knight Frank India.

Of this, 63% of space was taken up by Global Capability Centres (GCCs), highlighting the city’s role as the country’s technology and innovation hub.

In 2025, GCCs emerged as the largest occupier segment, accounting for 38% of total absorption at 31.8 million square feet. Flex space accounted for 18.8 million square feet, representing a 22% share of total gross leasing in 2025, Knight Frank said.