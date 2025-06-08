G Square Group acquires 714-acre township project in Coimbatore for 707 crore

Chennai-based real estate firm G Square Group has acquired a 714-acre project from Rakindo’s Kovai Hills project located in Coimbatore for ₹707 crore and will develop it as an integrated township, the company said. Chennai-based real estate firm G Square Group has acquired a 714-acre project from Rakindo’s Kovai Hills project located in Coimbatore for ₹ 707 crore and will develop it as an integrated township, the company said.(Representational Image)(ChatGPT)

The Kovai Hills project, now rebranded as G Square Seven Hills, spans 714 acres with Phase 1 covering 406 acres and featuring 3,127 premium plots.

The remaining 308 acres are designated for joint ventures with villa and apartment developers, as well as built-to-suit IT infrastructure projects, including commercial leasing and business parks, malls, and multiplexes, it said.

The township is located in Kovaipudhur near Madukkarai, along the Western Ghats and close to the Palakkad Gap. Spread across areas like Perur, Chettipalayam, Sundakkamuthur, and Theethipalayam, the site is naturally elevated and offers wide views of Coimbatore city, the company said.

"Coimbatore’s rapid growth and investor confidence make it the perfect market for our business plans. We are committed to strategic expansion and look forward to the next phase of growth for this project. G Square is also open to larger JV partners to participate in developing commercial and residential developments within this 714-acre township," Bala Ramajeyam, founder and managing director of G Square Group, said.